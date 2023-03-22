Tips for dealing with unresponsive RV shops

We never had cause to complain before. In fact, I previously had a hard time believing the horror stories my RVing friends told about their rig repairs. But then, things changed. We quickly learned the most effective ways for dealing with unresponsive RV shops. I sincerely hope you never have problems like ours, but if you do, perhaps you will find these RV tips useful, as well.

Frustration overload

The timing couldn’t have been much worse. We’d planned our trip for months. Arrangements were made and in place. Stop mail delivery? Check! Alert neighbors/police that we would be away? Check! Arrange for the stix-n-brix lawn to be mowed during our absence? Check! RV pre-trip checklist completed? Checkity, check, check!

We were ready to go. Then we discovered that our RV’s “previously fixed problems” weren’t fixed at all. Even though our rig had spent an extended time at the dealership for (you guessed it) repairs, several issues were not fixed. Instead of getting an early morning start to our long-awaited vacation, we cautiously drove the fifth wheel directly to the RV shop.

Not welcome

I’m not sure if it was seeing our rig parked outside their office door or seeing my husband and me standing at the service desk so early, but we failed to receive a “good morning” welcome. We calmly explained our problem. Then we waited. The gal at the desk sat silently looking at us for so long I wondered if perhaps she hadn’t had her cup of “wake up coffee” yet. (Yes, I was frustrated. I tried not to show it.) She finally acknowledged our predicament and replied, “Well, we don’t have any open appointments for another three weeks.”

Sorry, not sorry!

We explained that we didn’t feel comfortable driving our RV until all repairs were addressed. She told us to park it in the back lot. So, that’s what we did.

Then the game of “RV Tag” began. Basically, “RV Tag” is when the consumer tries to “catch” the repair mechanic or service desk to talk about an RV problem that needs fixing (or still needs fixing). We weren’t very successful at this game at first. Then we discovered some tips for dealing with unresponsive RV shops.

Think: C.A.L.M.

“Calm” is a good word to describe the best demeanor to use when dealing with almost anyone in any situation. Each letter in the word “calm” can be a mental prompt for RVers, as well. It can help us remember the steps to take when dealing with unresponsive RV shops.

C is for “Contact.” Call, text, and/or email the shop. Clearly state your RV’s problem. Ask for a response within a specific timeframe. Use a firm but polite conversational tone. Remember to leave your own contact information.

A is for “Appeal to the supervisor.” If you’re dealing with a larger company, chances are the RV tech or service desk clerk has a supervisor or manager. Appeal to this person. It’s important to remain professional as you explain your situation. Avoid ridiculing or disparaging anyone’s ability to the supervisor. Instead, ask the supervisor to help resolve your RV problem.

L is for “Look for a second opinion.” Ask the dealership if a different mechanic in their shop could take a look at your RV. Or take your rig to a different RV shop for a second opinion. Perhaps a different pair of eyes will identify and address your RV problem more efficiently.

M is for “Make a complaint.” If you feel that the RV mechanic or shop provided poor service, make a complaint to that effect on the company’s social media page. Maybe your negative review will save other RVers.

Dealing with unresponsive RV shops can cause stress and heighten frustration. Remaining calm (and following C.A.L.M. tips) will hopefully bring about a satisfactory resolution.

Note: Thankfully, we were able to take our trip just two days later than originally planned. Our RV was fixed by our original shop, but by a different mechanic. We remain in good standing with our RV shop and enjoy a friendly relationship with all of the wonderful folks who work there.

Have you ever dealt with an unresponsive RV shop? How did you resolve your issues?

