RV Checklists: Everything you should pack

There’s almost nothing worse than arriving at your campsite only to realize that you’ve forgotten something. That’s where RV camping checklists can help! A checklist is an invaluable tool when preparing for your camping trip. I’ve written two other checklists for you to read and download, too:

The problem with checklists

The only problem? Everyone’s different. We all visit different locations in varying climates. Our preferred campsites may be as different from a boondocker’s private oasis to a luxury campground with every amenity imaginable. Our personal needs vary, as well. You can easily see why it’s impossible to make a checklist that “fits” everyone.

Personalize your RV checklist

If we can’t make a definitive checklist, why make one at all? Because most of us require the same basic items if we’re camping in our RV. The key to a helpful checklist is to make it your own. Personalize it!

You may find items on the following checklists that you would never use. That’s okay. Just delete them. You might think of things you simply cannot live without. And if it’s not on the checklist, go ahead and add it. An RV camping checklist is helpful only if it reflects what you (and your family) need to enjoy your camping experience. But boy, is it helpful!

RV basement

Air compressor

Battery jumper cables

Battery lantern

Black tank water hose

Bucket

Bungee cords/ratchet straps

Channel lock pliers

Crowbar

Duct tape

Electrical adapters (30/50 amp)

Electrical tape

Emergency road kit (high-visibility vest; warning cones; flares; flashlight)

Extension cords

Extra extension cords

Extra freshwater tank cap

Extra hitch pin

Fire extinguisher

Flashlight

Fresh water hose

Fuses (for both truck and RV)

Hammer

Headlamp

Hydraulic jack

Jumper cables

Large zip-close bag for documents (license, registration, insurance, rig dimensions/weight, reservation info, RV manual)

Level

Leveling blocks

Needle nose pliers

Outdoor mat

Pocket knife

Portable grill and small propane tank

Propane

Rain gear (we use Frog Togs)

Rope

Rubber gloves

Saw

Scissors

Screwdriver with multi-tip types and sizes

Sewer hose and support (we use Sidewinder support)

Shovel

Small stepstool/ladder

Socket wrenches

Spray bottle w/bleach water

Surge protector

Tarp

Teflon tape

Tire plug kit

Tire pressure gauge

Torque wrench

Trouble light

Water filter

Water pressure regulator

WD-40

Wheel chocks

Personal items and toiletries

Aloe gel

Bathmat

Batteries

Benadryl or anti-itch meds

Brush and comb

Bug spray

CPAP machine and distilled water

Cash and credit cards

Deodorant

Feminine products

First-aid kit (e.g., bandaids, antibiotic cream)

Floss

Glasses or contact lenses and solution

Hats (e.g., baseball caps, wide-brimmed hat)

Hair ties

Health insurance information

Holding tank chemicals

Lotion

Medications and prescriptions

Nail clippers

Pain relievers

Phone chargers

Ponytail elastics

Q-tips

Razor

Reservation confirmations

RV toilet paper, spray cleaner, brush

Rubber bands, paper clips, post-it notes

Shampoo and conditioner

Shave cream

Shower caddy

Small space heater

Soap and/or body wash

Sunglasses

Sunscreen

Tissues

Trashcan and liners (small size for bathroom)

Toothbrush

Toothpaste

Towels (face, hand, body)

Travel maps and campground directory

Tweezers

Basic RV kitchen supplies

Aluminum foil

Can opener

Cleaning supplies (mop, bucket, rags/sponges, soap/cleaning agent, broom, whisk broom, dustpan, vacuum, Clorox wipes, glass cleaner)

Coffee pot, filters, coffee

Cooking pot set w/lids (depending on your menus)

Condiments

Cooking oil or spray

Cooler

Corkscrew/bottle opener

Crockpot or Instant Pot

Cutting board

Dish cloth/towels

Entry rug

Fire extinguisher

Frying pan

Ice cream scoop

Knives

Ladle

Large stew pot

Leftover storage containers (also used as serving bowls)

Matches/lighter

Measuring cups/spoons

Oven mitts/potholders

Paper/pens/pencils

Paper napkins

Paper plates

Paper towels

Pizza pan, pizza cutter

Salt and pepper

Scissors

Serving spoons

Serving tray

Spatula

Spices (for meal recipes, grilling, baking)

Sugar

Tablecloth with weights or tie downs

Table settings (plates, bowls, cups, glasses, silverware)

Toaster

Trash can/liners

Water bottles

Wine glasses; wine opener

Ziploc bags

Did you enjoy this article? If you enjoyed this article, found it interesting, funny, thought-provoking or if you learned something new, consider saying "thanks!" Our articles are funded primarily through voluntary donations from our readers. Without these contributions, we couldn't publish as many articles or newsletters as we do. So thank YOU! Processing ... Donate Stripe Payments requires Javascript to be supported by the browser in order to operate.

Tools (kept in a toolbox) (some are same as basement)

Allen wrenches

Battery charger

Channel lock pliers

DC test light

Duct tape

Electrical tape

Extra extension cords

Extra freshwater tank cap

Extra hitch pin

Flashlight

Fuses (for both truck and RV)

Hammer

Headlamp

Hose clamps

Measuring tape

Needle nose pliers

Pocket knife

Rope

Screwdriver w/ multi-tip types/sizes

Silicone spray

Socket wrenches

Super glue

Teflon tape

Tire plug kit

Voltmeter

WD-40

Wire cutter and wire nuts

Zip ties

Bedroom

Bedding (sheets, pillowcases, blankets)

CPAP machine and distilled water

File box for documents (license, registration, insurance, rig dimensions/weight, reservation info, RV manual)

Fire extinguisher

Hangers

Laundry bag

Laundry supplies (clothes basket, clothesline, detergent, dryer sheets, quarters)

Pillows

Sound machine

Weather radio

Extras

Bicycling equipment

Binoculars

Books/magazines

Camera/film/lenses/batteries/chargers

Camping chairs

Cards, board games

Fans

Fishing equipment

Frisbee

Hammock

Headphones

Hiking equipment

Hobby materials

Kayak/Paddleboards/Float tubes

Laptop

Outdoor games

Pie irons/S’mores sticks

Umbrellas

Pet gear

Bedding

Collar w/tags

Copies of vaccination records

Food

Food/water bowl

ID tags/vaccination tags

Kennel

Leashes

Pet’s meds

Poop bags

Portable fencing

Stakes/lead

Treats

Basic RV camping clothing checklist

Boots

Gloves

Jacket

Jeans

Outerwear (dress for the weather/activities)

Pajamas (slippers, robe)

Shirts

Shoes (e.g., sandals, boots, water shoes)

Shorts

Shower flipflops

Socks

Sweater

Sweatshirt

Swimsuits (beach towels, swim cover-ups)

T-shirts

Underwear

Windbreaker

You can download a copy of this checklist here to print out and keep in your RV. Trust me, you’ll want it!