Friday, March 11, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeGizmos & Gadgets
Gizmos & Gadgets

A look at the best portable ice makers for RVs

By Dale Wade
0
Three ice cubes

A few times a year we spend a month or so on the road. Storing enough ice to enjoy on-demand became a problem. Our small refrigerator freezer lacks space for a bag of ice and the frozen items. What to do? Enter portable ice makers for RVs. 

Portable ice makers for RVs

We decided to buy a portable countertop ice maker. I offer you a list of five popular brands for consideration. Note that prices reflect the least expensive found at the time.

The ratings and prices shown here are all based on Amazon prices and ratings. However, you can find most ice makers locally or via internet purchase from major box stores. Dimensions are WxLxH. Most come in a variety of colors. 

Review comments range from “dead on arrival” to “best appliance I ever bought.” I suggest that you check out the reviews before you decide.

We purchased the Frigidaire model—not for price, but for local availability (Lowe’s). After two years of periodic usage, we have encountered no problems. It fills a gallon ziplock bag in about 35 minutes. This is not an endorsement—just saying. 

I suggest that the one you choose will probably fit your needs. So, quit with the ice bags and go with your own personal ice maker. It sure made a difference in our trailer life. 

The best portable ice makers for RVs

IGLOO ICEB26AQ Automatic Portable Electric Countertop Ice Maker Machine

  • Weight: 21.4 pounds
  • Dimensions: 9.6 x 14.7 x 12.4 inches
  • Capacity: 26 pounds/24 hours
  • Output: 9 pieces/7 minute
  • Cost: $159.99
  • Amazon Review Rating: 4.3 (7873)

COSTWAY Countertop Ice Maker EP22769

  • Weight: 17.5 pounds
  • Dimensions: 9.5 x 14.0 x 13 inches
  • Capacity: 26 pounds/24 hours
  • Output: 9 pieces/9 minute
  • Cost: $129.99
  • Amazon Review Rating: 4.4 (3652)

FRIGIDAIRE 26 lb. Countertop Ice Maker EFIC117-SS

  • Weight: 26 pounds
  • Dimensions: 9.5 x 14.1 x 12.9 inches
  • Capacity: 27 pounds/24 hours
  • Output: 9 pieces/7 minutes
  • Cost: $99.00
  • Amazon Review Rating: 4.5 (1160)

VIVOHOME Electric Portable Compact Countertop Automatic Ice Cube Maker

  • Weight: 17 pounds
  • Dimensions: 12.59 x 9.64 x 12.59 inches
  • Capacity: 26 pounds/24 hours
  • Output: 24 pieces/8 minutes
  • Cost: $127.49
  • Amazon Review Rating: 4.6 (5409)

For those who are in need of major portions, this one may be best:

EUHOMY Ice Maker Machine Countertop IM-F

 

  • Weight: 26 pounds
  • Dimensions: 11.0 x 13.7 x 14.1 inches
  • Capacity: 40 pounds/24 hours
  • Output: 24 pieces/13 minutes
  • Cost: $219.99
  • Amazon Review Rating: 4.4 (4228)

##RVT1043

Previous articleRVelectricity – Torque values for circuit breakers

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.