Important safety tips when leaving your RV behind

If you are leaving the RV for a couple of days in a campground, make sure to take a few precautions. We have left our motorhome at campgrounds for a couple of days or for several weeks due to family emergencies and, for the most part, everything has been fine. But there are a few things that I have learned to help keep our RV secure and put my mind at ease while we’re away.

Tips for securing your RV when leaving it behind

Let the camp host or office know when you are leaving and when you are to be expected back. Make sure you’ve paid up for that time and that the campground has no issues with the RV being vacant. Leave a key with the office or a trusted campground neighbor. Make sure you leave your contact info, too. Put any outside items away that would be costly or hard to replace. I usually leave an old camp chair and mat out to say “coming back soon.” Lock all bay doors and double-check that they’re locked! Secure valuables inside. If the RV was broken into, what could you afford to lose? I take some essential papers with us and leave the rest in a safe. I also have digital copies of important papers that go with us.

Pull in awnings. Let down the satellite dish and/or any other collapsible antennas. Consider pulling in slides. I always debate about that. Slides pulled in shout “this RV is vacant,” but doing so can save your topper awnings in wind gusts. Turn off the water at the spigot. You don’t want a flood inside or leaking hoses outside! Make sure the water pump is off. Depending on time spent away, consider emptying the fridge. The smell of rotten food can be almost impossible to get out. Set a small light on a timer to go on and off in the evening. If mice or, worse yet, rats are an issue, continue normal precautions. For us, that is keeping rope lights on a timer way under the RV to deter rats and spraying interior with peppermint oil. Note: Rope lights should be well under the RV to avoid disturbing neighbors. Close shades or curtains. Again, all shades tightly down scream “gone” so I vary it a bit and pull just the privacy shades down in a few windows.

What other precautions do you take when leaving your RV in a campground for a few days or extended time? If you have other suggestions for RVers, please share them in the comments below.

