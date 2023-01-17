Tips for optimizing and organizing your RV refrigerator

Most every RVer I know has things they like and don’t like about their rig. For us? It’s the refrigerator we don’t particularly care for. It’s not a residential model so I feel like a magician when I attempt to put groceries inside—it’s just so small! An “abracadabra” won’t help enlarge our RV fridge, but there are a few tips that have helped optimize our RV refrigerator usage.

Note: Because there are so many different styles and models of RV refrigerators, it’s impossible to offer meaningful tips that will apply to everyone. That said, most of these should be able to be applied to whatever type of fridge you have in your RV.

Lazy Susan

One of the things I like to do is experiment with storage products that are commonly used for other applications. The lazy Susan is a good example. I’d always considered this product as a way to better organize cupboards. Turns out, I love having a lazy Susan inside our RV refrigerator. I place all our condiments on it. Not only is it easier to locate a particular item when prepping recipes, but when it’s time for a picnic to begin, I grab the entire lazy Susan tray. All the condiments (ketchup, mustard[s], relish, mayo, horseradish, BBQ sauce, etc.) contained on the lazy Susan go right outside to the picnic table.

Six-pack holder

Before I implemented the lazy Susan idea, we’d store our condiments inside an empty, cardboard, six-pack container. I placed our condiments inside each of the cardboard compartments. The carton was just the right size to fit inside one of the fridge door bins. The six-pack was just as easy to grab for a picnic, though a bit harder to see exactly what was inside each section during everyday use.

Drawer dividers

Another hack I use is to place drawer dividers like these inside my RV refrigerator’s drawers. I like that these are plastic for easy cleanup. They are easily customizable, too. I use them inside the RV refrigerator’s drawers to keep fruit and vegetables corralled until needed.

Suction cup wire rack

I originally ordered these wire racks for our shower. Because we only needed one for the shower, I tried the other suction cup wire rack in our refrigerator. It clings securely to the side wall and holds small jars of garlic, lemon, and lime juices. I like not having to scrounge in the back of the fridge to find these easily “lost” smaller items.

Meat bins

After one too many meat “juice” spills, I now use dedicated plastic bins to hold packages of chicken and beef that we purchase at the store. The bin contains meat spills and helps keep the fridge clean until it’s time to grill. Note: Be sure to thoroughly wash the bins after each use to prevent contamination.

Snack bin

When RVing with the grandkids, I always bring along a snack bin. Inside the bin, I place juice boxes, granola bars, fresh fruit, cheese sticks, and other snacks for the children. They know exactly where the bin is in the RV fridge (bottom shelf), and if the picky eater just can’t decide, I can easily remove the entire bin for her closer perusal.

There you have it! Tips to optimizing your RV refrigerator. If you’ve tried other methods or products that work, please share your ideas in the comments.

