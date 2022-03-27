Tire blows: RV ripped in two. How to prevent this happening to you

On March 23, a motorhome towing a Jeep with a motor scooter on back blew a front, right side tire along I-75 in Sarasota County, Florida. The 49-year-old driver did not know how to respond and consequently lost control. In a flash, the RV and car were off the road, sideways in a ditch. The motorhome’s right side was completely sheered off by a pine tree.

The driver was shaken, but okay. But the 44-year-old woman passenger was seriously injured and subsequently airlifted to a nearby hospital.

State Patrol Officer Kenn Watson offered this advice about how to act in such a situation to a Suncoast News Network TV reporter: “You want to go ahead and maintain control of that steering wheel and gently guide that vehicle to the shoulder,” he said. “Making any quick movements with that steering wheel will only exacerbate those problems causing that vehicle to lose control and then strike trees.”

One of the most important videos you will ever watch

And for RVtravel.com readers who have not watched the RV tire safety video from Michelin about how to respond in this same situation, here it is. We post this video at least twice a year because it’s so important. Readers have told us what they learned may have later saved their lives.

We highly recommend you take a few minutes to watch this, and then memorize its advice, which applies to all vehicles, not just motorhomes. If you choose not to watch, just remember, above all, to never hit your brakes in such a situation.

