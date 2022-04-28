Woman falls headfirst into pit toilet trying to fetch cell phone

What would you do if you dropped your cell phone into a pit toilet? Fetch it? That’s what one woman attempted recently. The results, you will likely agree, were not pretty.

The Brinnon Fire Department and Quilcene Fire Rescue on Washington state’s Olympic Peninsula responded to the top of Mount Walker on April 19, where a woman in her 40s had reportedly fallen into a Forest Service vault toilet.

The woman, they learned, was alone and had dropped her cell phone into the toilet. In trying to fetch it, she removed the toilet seat to improve access. Then she used dog leashes to help support herself, but they failed and she fell headfirst into the slop.

After 15-20 minutes of attempting to climb out, she used her rescued phone to call 911. Upon arrival, the rescuers made a makeshift cribbing platform for her to stand on, which enabled them to pull her to safety.

The woman was strongly encouraged to seek medical attention after being exposed to human waste, but said she only wanted to go home. The rescuers washed her down and provided a Tyvek suit to wear and she went on her way.

SOURCE: Brinnon Fire Department

RELATED: Last December we polled RVtravel.com readers to ask them: “If you accidentally dropped your wallet into an outhouse toilet, would you try to retrieve it?” Find out how more than 2,200 of them responded.

##RVT1050b