Toilet paper is out of stock again, but these gifts sure are “Charmin'”!

By Nanci Dixon

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country, ICUs are filling to capacity and the death toll is sadly increasing. Some states are enforcing stricter mandates on masks, schools, and the number of people in stores, and are setting curfews on restaurants and bars.

Fearful of another lockdown, and a repeat of last March, people are stocking up on toilet paper, cleaning supplies, and disinfectant wipes… again. Walmart reports that it is having trouble keeping up with cleaning supplies, while other stores such as Kroger and Publix are again limiting paper goods. According to a market research company, paper products are the ones most affected. Currently, 21 percent of the paper supply aisles are empty, whereas normally only 6-7 percent of grocery store shelves are out of stock.

The empty shelves were confirmed by one of our staff members in the Northwest. She said that Costco was completely out of toilet paper…again. She then went to several more stores but was out of luck.

We seem to have enough TP in the Phoenix, AZ, area right now and more than enough hand sanitizer – there are cases and cases of hand sanitizer at our local Walmart. People are not only COVID fatigued, but perhaps fatigued with constant hand washing and sanitizing too.

Now, since the holidays are quickly approaching, we found a few things that may make a few funny stocking stuffers.

If you know someone who is having a tough time finding toilet paper, perhaps this option is for them. Hurry, though. Even this could be out of stock soon!

If you know a woman who wears earrings and who has a great sense of humor, she needs these! (Men, if you’ve got pierced ears, these are for you too!) We nearly spit out our coffee when we saw these for the first time – they’re hilarious!

And if you or someone you know collects ornaments, this is surely one to add to the collection. (It’s brilliant, isn’t it?)

What are you finding in your area? Is there an abundance or shortage of TP, masks, cleaning and sanitizing supplies where you are? Please tell us in the poll below.

##RVT975