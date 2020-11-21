Peek inside luxury RV storage facilities and buy a unit for $366,120

By Nanci Dixon

Last week I wrote about there being no room at storage facilities for RVs – they’re full! While I was doing some research for that article, I came across one idea to guarantee a storage spot – buy your own storage unit! Even better? Buy your own luxury storage unit.

Here’s the deal on those:

One of the nicest (er, luxurious… and most expensive) facilities is the Autobox, located in Scottsdale, Arizona. The units are designed for car enthusiasts but the 14-foot doors make it usable for RVs too. So what makes it so luxurious?

The units are heated and air-conditioned, have insulated walls, ceilings and doors, 100-amp electrical service, LED lighting, and concrete floors ready to finish. They are prewired for TV, internet, phone and security. Rough-in plumbing is provided for a work sink and the option of a half-bath is available. Need more space? You can also have a mezzanine built, and if you do that, this space just about resembles a fancy condo unit.

The units range from 840 square feet to 1,500 square feet. And to top it off there is a beautiful, well-appointed community clubhouse for you to use and enjoy. Now that’s luxury for your RV and you!

At a mere $306,000, it is the ultimate “man cave”! Sorry, there are currently no spaces available but you can check it out here and get on the waiting list.

Meanwhile, in Coachella…

In Coachella, California, there is another storage facility, Luxtor, that also provides a number of luxurious amenities. (They have a facility in Prescott, AZ, too.)

Most of the units are around 700 square feet, but some are as large as 2,034 square feet. They are fully insulated and have HVAC systems and 50-amp electric hookups. There are also cameras and alarms in each unit. At the facility there is a dump station, water and air for the do-it-yourselfer – or they will dump and add air, fuel and water to your rig for you.

To make your RV trip easier, they also can provide coach delivery and setup at your park, RV cleaning, linen services, and grocery shopping (they’ll even put the groceries away in your RV).

It is a one-stop-shop with on-site detailing, repairs and maintenance available.

They also offer a “discreet shuttle service” – which I couldn’t figure out at first but then I realized that some of the units must be owned by celebrities. It is near Palm Springs, after all. Maybe you’ll be dumping your tanks next to Dolly Parton (she owns an RV, you know)…

The smaller units start just above $115,000. That larger 2,034 square foot unit? That’ll set you back $366,120. Check out their website here.

