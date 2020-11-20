Meet your fellow RVtravel.com readers, November 21, 2020

We asked RVtravel.com readers to tell us about themselves. Here are a few responses.

NOTE FROM EDITOR CHUCK: I want to let you know that I love meeting those of you who tell us about yourself. My staff and I write our articles and the words go off into cyberspace, and we don’t know exactly where they land. But then I look here and I see your faces and read your stories. I am so happy to meet you!

We are Dick and Karen from west-central Missouri. Married 53 years and have been camping/RVing together since the early ’70s. Been through the progression – tent, pop-up, conventional trailer, and we’re on our second 5th wheel (we had the first one for 19 years!). We are Ultra Hosts on BoondockersWelcome.com and love meeting other friendly and responsible RVers. We are not full-timers but admire those that can do it. We, however, NEED the “homestead” as a base camp. We love the rural Midwest lifestyle and especially enjoy RVing in the Midwestern, Southern, and Western states. We are both retired but I own and operate a home-based Personal Security Consulting/Training/Equipment business and my wife stays busy with a volunteer church job and a GM Retirees Club. Our extended family keeps us hopping. Thank you, RV Travel, for your advocacy on behalf of ALL RVers EVERYWHERE!

From Denny Sivells. Hello everybody. It’s just me and my dog named Johnny reaching out to tell everyone hi. My wife and I’ve been camping on and off since the ’70s and had had many types of campers — currently, I’m in a 35-foot travel trailer. Unfortunately, my wife can’t enjoy it anymore because she’s in an Alzheimer’s unit and everything pretty much goes over her head. I couldn’t take care of her like she needed anymore, so had to place her into a facility and luckily she likes it. So now it’s me and the dog going camping when we both need a little boost and we thoroughly enjoy meeting new campers.

Hello! My name is Holly Schwartzentruber and my husband’s name is Kim Nielsen. I am still serving in the Canadian Armed Forces – 20+ yrs Reg Force and in my 24th year as a Reservist; my husband is a retired Reg Force Firefighter 33+ yrs and now a Training Officer with the City of Kingston Fire & Rescue (Kingston, ON Canada).

We are seasonal RVers, with a beautiful seasonal site. Started with a 26′ TT 8 yrs ago and after two upgrades (last in 2018) now have a 43′ 5th wheel – Columbus Compass. We enjoy spending time at our RV. Kim is an avid ATVer, licensed drone pilot, while I am an avid reader and enjoy cross stitch … We both enjoy sitting around the fire enjoying a beverage of choice with friends, fellow campers, or by ourselves. We are seasonal RVers and have traveled across Canada exploring and, when it was safe, the U.S. too. Can’t see us ever becoming full-timers, ’tis hard when you live in Canada, a little too cool in the winter to live in an RV unless you live in British Columbia. Sad to stay but don’t have any pics of my husband and me with our RV. Safe and happy travels to all our fellow RVers.

From Jocelynn and Oscar (Quico) Power. Quico and I bought our second RV a few months before my retirement in 2011, prepping to visit every state on the continent. Missing from our goal are: DE, NJ, CN, MD, RI and AK. Our home is in FL and we take off anytime I get “ants in my pants” . Next weekend we’ll drive up to Black Rock Mtn St Pk in GA, some boondocking, and also Bear Den and Grumpy Bear c/grounds before visiting kids in GA, AL and LA. Safe travels everyone. Wear your masks and stay away from crowds!

We are Curt & Isabel. We have been married since 1976 (met in 1972). We are retired and are looking forward to enjoying the good travel life and making new friends along the way. The wife and I had been tent camping since the early ’70s. Our kids grew up camping and enjoy it also. As do our grandkids. After all the years of ground sleeping, the wife’s back said it’s time for something different. We decided to buy a travel trailer in 2011 and then felt a motor home would best suit our needs. So, in 2014 we purchased a class A and are loving our travels. We’re on our second class A now and get out as much as we can. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 virus has put a damper on these plans but, hopefully, we’ll get out more next year. We enjoy meeting new people in our travels and through social media such as RVillage and Facebook groups pertaining to this lifestyle. We wish you all safe and happy travels!

From Mark and Margaret Dinkel. Hi, we have been camping since we were married, 40 years this year (2020). Our first trip was to Michigan’s U.P. on a motorcycle with a tent strapped to the back. Over the years we improved our camping “digs”. Just this year, we sold our house, are now on the road full-timing, and having the time of our lives. So far, we’ve had to outrun two hurricanes, but hey, “Life rocks when your living room rolls!” We do plan on building a new house when we get back to Michigan in the spring. When we do, the RV will get a “house” before I will. In my world, the shed comes first. LOL.

From Rex Cameron. I was raised camping so I have camped my whole life. My wife and I started in a small pup tent, awakening one morning, Easter weekend, wondering why our tent was bogged down so, unzipping to discover 4 inches of fresh snow overnight. We have progressed from that weekend to a 28-ft. 5th wheel enjoying the pure comforts of home, but we still hold onto the basics of camping to this day such as cooking over the fire. Thank you for your newsletter and for keeping us abreast of the most current issues regarding the RV industry. Keep the faith and continue with your great work!

From Ron & Lisa Cook. I am an Aussie by birth and my wife is from the Detroit area. We are both now retired ministers and between us we have a blended family of four children living on 3 continents, and 6 grandchildren. I have been living in the RV for 3 of the last 4 winters building with Habitat for Humanity in Dade City. Since June we have been full-timers in our Grey Wolf (our Gunyah) with a Burgman 650 on board and intend to continue working with Habitat and explore around the country.

Meet our readers from last week’s issue.

We’ll introduce you to more RVtravel.com readers next week!

* * *

Please tell us about yourself by using the form below. Include a photo, too (of you, preferably, but your RV will do).