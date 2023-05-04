Tour the 2023 Airstream International 23FB

In the video below, Anthony from Airstream of DFW takes us on a first-look tour of the 2023 Airstream International 23FB model travel trailer.

Airstream has always been at the forefront of elegant style and aesthetics and this sleekly styled silver bullet trailer is no exception. Twenty-three feet is a relatively small trailer, but Airstream makes great use of space and packs a lot into this small package.

The double axle 2023 Airstream International 23FB sleeps four and has a dry weight of 6,000 pounds and a GVW of 7,000 pounds.

The trailer in the tour is a queen bed model, but know that Airstream also offers a twin bed option on this trailer. The queen bed model features large under-bed storage that can be accessed from the outside.

2023 Airstream International 23FB exterior features:

Large side power awning

Back and side window awnings

Aluminum steps

4 stabilizer jacks

Backup camera

LED lighting

Outside shower

Smart plug system with an indicator on the plug itself that let’s you know you are getting good power

Optional 300 watts of solar on the roof

2023 Airstream International 23FB interior features:

Tankless water heater

LARGE stainless steel sink with cover to turn it into counter space

Respectable sized kitchen for a small trailer

Solid countertops

Backlit Plexiglas upper cabinetry

1,000-watt inverter

12-volt television (this is a new feature for 2023)

Solid wood poplar drawers and lower cabinetry made in-house at Airstream

3-burner stove with a built-in cover that converts it to counter space when not in use

Convection microwave oven with air fryer feature (this is an optional upgrade; a conventional microwave comes standard)

Large pull-out pantry

12-volt compressor-based refrigerator and freezer

Large U-shaped dinette with swivel table. This is a terrific feature that gives you lots of options and ways to use the table, be it for dining, game playing, as a desk, and more

Soft yet super-durable sofa/dinette cushions made of “Ultra Leather”

Windows that open almost parallel to the ground for maximum ventilation

Clarion stereo system

HDMI cable ready

2 LARGE wardrobe closets

Queen size bed that allows you to walk around three sides. I love this feature as it makes making the bed infinitely easier! There is also a HUGE amount of under-bed storage that you would lose with a twin-bed model.

Solid and seamless 1-piece composite plastic floor

Panoramic bedroom windows

Insulated blackout curtains in the bedroom

Large full dry bathroom in the rear

Porcelain toilet

Be sure to watch the video to get a good look at this impressive travel trailer.

Oh, one more nice feature Airstream recently implemented that will be especially useful to new RVers. You will see small QR code stickers throughout the trailer (inconspicuously placed like inside a cabinet). Scan these and it will take you to information about that section of the trailer. For instance, how to dump your tanks or fill your water.

