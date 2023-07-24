Tour the 2023 KZ Durango Sportsmen 231RK small fifth wheel

If you are in the market for a small fifth wheel, you might want to check out the video tour below from J and A Review of the 2023 KZ Durango Sportsmen 231RK.

I really love the rear kitchen floor plan as it makes such an efficient use of space, including providing extra counter space. You’ll find a nice-sized propane/electric fridge and freezer, a 3-burner cooktop, oven, microwave, and a large farm-style kitchen sink. Lots of kitchen cabinets will hold cooking and eating utensils in addition to a well-stocked pantry.

Comfortable theater-style seats fill the living room slideout. The seats even have built-in heat and massage features.

A queen-sized north/south bed with under-bed storage fills the bedroom. For a small fifth wheel, there are still lots of closets here.

The bathroom is kind of a strange floor plan with a closet-sized toilet room, then a shower and sink that are part of the bedroom, although you can curtain the shower off. I probably would have laid things out differently.

Even though this fifth wheel is less than 25’ long, there is still a big pass-through storage bay underneath.

What are the shortcomings?

No auto leveling

I was surprised it was outfitted with not one but two rooftop A/C units. This seems like complete overkill on a unit this small.

2023 KZ Durango Sportsmen 231RK fifth wheel specs

Length: 24’6”

Dry Weight: 6,200 lbs.

Cargo Capacity: 1,460 lbs.

GVWR: 7,500 lbs.

Fresh water: 45 gallons

Gray water: 82 gallons

Black water: 52 gallons

MSRP: $58,645

Learn more about the 2023 KZ Durango Sportsmen 231RK Fifth Wheel here.

