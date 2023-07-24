Monday, July 24, 2023

Towable RV Review

Tour the 2023 KZ Durango Sportsmen 231RK small fifth wheel

By Cheri Sicard
KZ Durango Sportsmen small fifth wheel

If you are in the market for a small fifth wheel, you might want to check out the video tour below from J and A Review of the 2023 KZ Durango Sportsmen 231RK.

I really love the rear kitchen floor plan as it makes such an efficient use of space, including providing extra counter space. You’ll find a nice-sized propane/electric fridge and freezer, a 3-burner cooktop, oven, microwave, and a large farm-style kitchen sink. Lots of kitchen cabinets will hold cooking and eating utensils in addition to a well-stocked pantry.

Comfortable theater-style seats fill the living room slideout. The seats even have built-in heat and massage features.

A queen-sized north/south bed with under-bed storage fills the bedroom. For a small fifth wheel, there are still lots of closets here.

The bathroom is kind of a strange floor plan with a closet-sized toilet room, then a shower and sink that are part of the bedroom, although you can curtain the shower off. I probably would have laid things out differently.

Even though this fifth wheel is less than 25’ long, there is still a big pass-through storage bay underneath.

What are the shortcomings?

  • No auto leveling
  • I was surprised it was outfitted with not one but two rooftop A/C units. This seems like complete overkill on a unit this small.

2023 KZ Durango Sportsmen 231RK fifth wheel specs

  • Length: 24’6”
  • Dry Weight: 6,200 lbs.
  • Cargo Capacity: 1,460 lbs.
  • GVWR: 7,500 lbs.
  • Fresh water: 45 gallons
  • Gray water: 82 gallons
  • Black water: 52 gallons
  • MSRP: $58,645

Learn more about the 2023 KZ Durango Sportsmen 231RK Fifth Wheel here.

Cheri Sicard
Cheri Sicard is the author 8 published books on topics as diverse as US Citizenship to Cannabis Cooking. Cheri grew up in a circus family and has been RVing on and off her entire life.
