Tour the 2023 Phoenix TRX 1563 Class B+ motorhome

By Cheri Sicard
Phoenix TRX motorhome

The Phoenix TRX motorhome is designed to have a small footprint that makes it easy to drive around town as well as comfortable to drive on the highways. Built on an AWD Ford Transit Chassis, this Class B+ motorhome is loaded with extras from Ford. In fact, Phoenix orders its chassis with every available option.

In the video below, we get a quick tour from the team from Phoenix’s D&H RV & Marine of this high-end motorhome. They claim the Phoenix TRX 1563 motorhome will get about 11 mpg on average.

While the video does not go into great detail, it will provide a quick overview of some of the nicer features of this motorhome. You can get more details and check out the floor plan here.

I was impressed with how well-built the coach appeared. Inside, you’ll find solid wood cabinetry, solid surface countertops, and high-quality leather furniture.

The bathroom features a macerator toilet that makes dumping easier and more manageable. (To be honest, I have never found this job a big deal even without a macerator toilet, but OK, supposedly this makes it easier.)

More nice features of the 2023 Phoenix TRX 1563 Motorhome

  • 2800 onboard Onan gas generator
  • Side view cameras
  • Keyless entry
  • Smooth gel-coat fiberglass exterior
  • Molded gel-coated fiberglass front/rear cap
  • 15,000 BTU roof A/C w/heat pump
  • Heated black and gray water holding tanks
  • 2000-watt inverter
  • Outside shower
  • 3,000-pound hitch
  • One-piece fiberglass walk-on roof
  • Vacuum-bonded aluminum frame construction
  • Plastic rodent and moisture barrier—Lifetime Warranty Diamond Shield

What’s not to like?

There’s not a ton of outdoor storage, although there is more than many other brands of similar motorhomes.

The seating looks a little close, too, which may or may not be a bad thing depending on whom you are sitting with.

2023 Phoenix TRX 1563 motorhome specs

  • Sleeps: 2
  • Engine: 5L EcoBoost
  • GVWR: 11,000 pounds
  • GCWR: 15,000 pounds
  • Length: 23’1”
  • 30-amp service
  • Fresh water: 31 gallons
  • Gray water: 25 gallons
  • Black water: 19 gallons
  • MSRP: $187,219

Learn more about the Phoenix TRX 1563 Motorhome here.

