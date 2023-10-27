Tour the 2023 Phoenix TRX 1563 Class B+ motorhome

The Phoenix TRX motorhome is designed to have a small footprint that makes it easy to drive around town as well as comfortable to drive on the highways. Built on an AWD Ford Transit Chassis, this Class B+ motorhome is loaded with extras from Ford. In fact, Phoenix orders its chassis with every available option.

In the video below, we get a quick tour from the team from Phoenix’s D&H RV & Marine of this high-end motorhome. They claim the Phoenix TRX 1563 motorhome will get about 11 mpg on average.

While the video does not go into great detail, it will provide a quick overview of some of the nicer features of this motorhome. You can get more details and check out the floor plan here.

I was impressed with how well-built the coach appeared. Inside, you’ll find solid wood cabinetry, solid surface countertops, and high-quality leather furniture.

The bathroom features a macerator toilet that makes dumping easier and more manageable. (To be honest, I have never found this job a big deal even without a macerator toilet, but OK, supposedly this makes it easier.)

More nice features of the 2023 Phoenix TRX 1563 Motorhome

2800 onboard Onan gas generator

Side view cameras

Keyless entry

Smooth gel-coat fiberglass exterior

Molded gel-coated fiberglass front/rear cap

15,000 BTU roof A/C w/heat pump

Heated black and gray water holding tanks

2000-watt inverter

Outside shower

3,000-pound hitch

One-piece fiberglass walk-on roof

Vacuum-bonded aluminum frame construction

Plastic rodent and moisture barrier—Lifetime Warranty Diamond Shield

What’s not to like?

There’s not a ton of outdoor storage, although there is more than many other brands of similar motorhomes.

The seating looks a little close, too, which may or may not be a bad thing depending on whom you are sitting with.

2023 Phoenix TRX 1563 motorhome specs

Sleeps: 2

Engine: 5L EcoBoost

GVWR: 11,000 pounds

GCWR: 15,000 pounds

Length: 23’1”

30-amp service

Fresh water: 31 gallons

Gray water: 25 gallons

Black water: 19 gallons

MSRP: $187,219

Learn more about the Phoenix TRX 1563 Motorhome here.

