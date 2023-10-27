Tour the 2023 Phoenix TRX 1563 Class B+ motorhome

The Phoenix TRX motorhome is designed to have a small footprint that makes it easy to drive around town as well as comfortable to drive on the highways. Built on an AWD Ford Transit Chassis, this Class B+ motorhome is loaded with extras from Ford. In fact, Phoenix orders its chassis with every available option.
In the video below, we get a quick tour from the team from Phoenix’s D&H RV & Marine of this high-end motorhome. They claim the Phoenix TRX 1563 motorhome will get about 11 mpg on average.
While the video does not go into great detail, it will provide a quick overview of some of the nicer features of this motorhome. You can get more details and check out the floor plan here.
I was impressed with how well-built the coach appeared. Inside, you’ll find solid wood cabinetry, solid surface countertops, and high-quality leather furniture.
The bathroom features a macerator toilet that makes dumping easier and more manageable. (To be honest, I have never found this job a big deal even without a macerator toilet, but OK, supposedly this makes it easier.)
More nice features of the 2023 Phoenix TRX 1563 Motorhome
- 2800 onboard Onan gas generator
- Side view cameras
- Keyless entry
- Smooth gel-coat fiberglass exterior
- Molded gel-coated fiberglass front/rear cap
- 15,000 BTU roof A/C w/heat pump
- Heated black and gray water holding tanks
- 2000-watt inverter
- Outside shower
- 3,000-pound hitch
- One-piece fiberglass walk-on roof
- Vacuum-bonded aluminum frame construction
- Plastic rodent and moisture barrier—Lifetime Warranty Diamond Shield
What’s not to like?
There’s not a ton of outdoor storage, although there is more than many other brands of similar motorhomes.
The seating looks a little close, too, which may or may not be a bad thing depending on whom you are sitting with.
2023 Phoenix TRX 1563 motorhome specs
- Sleeps: 2
- Engine: 5L EcoBoost
- GVWR: 11,000 pounds
- GCWR: 15,000 pounds
- Length: 23’1”
- 30-amp service
- Fresh water: 31 gallons
- Gray water: 25 gallons
- Black water: 19 gallons
- MSRP: $187,219
Learn more about the Phoenix TRX 1563 Motorhome here.
