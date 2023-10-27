RV Mistakes: Dumb things I have done while RVing. What are your stories?

In this new column, we will be sharing some of the not-so-brilliant things we, the RVtravel.com staff, and you, our readers, have done while RVing. We hope that in addition to a chuckle or two, we can learn from others’ RV mistakes and not make them ourselves!

Please leave a comment at the bottom with your own RV mistake. There have to be many among our seasoned and newbie RVers…

Just a few of my own “oops” RV mistake moments

I have plenty to start out with! We have been RVing for more than 30 years so we have made LOTS of mistakes.

Where did those branches come from?

I always walk around the RV when my husband is backing up to check the location of the water, electric pedestal, trees, and to make sure the slides will go out without hitting anything. One time, I didn’t check the tree branches above, though. After the Dish satellite got stuck, we had to cut down the tangle of branches and limbs that hooked the dish in order to lower it again. Oops.

Can’t go forward and can’t go back!

Another even grander “oops” was getting stuck over a dip in the road that tore off the back end and the front end of the RV. And here is where it becomes we, not just I. I was screaming “Stop!” while my husband insisted that going forward fast was the only way to get out. Nope—he landlocked both the front and back end. That required much more than a phone call to the factory. It required a trip there. Read about that experience here.

Why won’t the awning go out?

Because it was wrapping itself around a tree! Yes, I knew the tree was there. I watched carefully as my husband drove into the narrow site. Later it was getting warm and I started putting the awning out. I continued trying and thought the motor quit—nope, the whole awning quit. Guess it didn’t want to give that tree a big, tight, hug…

Show off

My husband is a kid magnet and a group of Cub Scouts surrounded him to see what he was doing at the dump station. He savored the attention until he pulled the black tank valve. The hose let loose and spewed you know what all over. “Ugh!” “Yuck!” Run!” screamed the scouts.

Straight into the corn!

The GPS said to turn left next to a Nebraska cornfield. Turned left, yep, learned that was wrong. Nowhere to turn around. Thankfully the crops were in and the ground was frozen as we had to turn around IN the corn field.

Over-clamped

This one happened today.

I was preparing our RV for freezing weather in Minnesota before we leave for warmer parts. Last year during the Texas ice storms we totally froze over, including the water lines, and I wanted to avoid that happening again. The furnace will warm the wet bay but I don’t want to run the propane furnace all night. Maybe it’s safe, but it sure is loud! I contacted our own Dave Solberg for advice and he suggested a light bulb to help keep the wet bay just above freezing.

No problem! I found a clamp-on light, incandescent light bulbs, and even reptile warming light bulbs on Amazon. Ordered and ready to experiment. I even have an infrared thermometer to test temps of both the reptile warming and regular old-fashioned (not LED) bulb. I clamped it to the hose reel and it was perfect, but I decided to just let out a little more hose to clamp it more securely. BIG mistake! The clamp jammed, the hose reel quit and it took an hour to dislodge the clamp without springing a leak in the hose.

I called the Tiffin Service Center and the service tech asked how I managed to jam the clamp. He was silent for a second. It is probably a new issue. I wonder if they keep track of the stupid things people call the service center about and chuckle over lunch break. After walking me through the location of the fuses, how to open the stuck fuse box, and watching the ready lights, it worked again. He said my husband didn’t even need to know. I thanked him profusely but, unfortunately, my husband was right there.

I haven’t done a full test on the bulbs yet. At first reading, the reptile bulb might be too hot. After the clamp episode, I don’t want to melt the water hose and tank dump valves!

Please share your RV mistake story

Humor can be the best medicine and mistakes the best lesson! Have you had some unfortunate “oops” mistakes during your RVing adventures? We would love to hear them. Please fill out the form below and include a photo if you have one. Thank you!