What we can learn from RV accidents. Don’t make these mistakes!

By Cheri Sicard

RV accidents are without a doubt one of if not the biggest tragedies of RV life. But if we can learn something from them, then at least something of value for someone can come out of the experience. That’s what the team from Outdoor Miles set out to do in the video below. In it, they look at several RV accidents and analyze how they could have been prevented (when possible), and what the best way of handling the situation would have been.

The video logically breaks the topic down into different categories and examines how each affects RV accidents.

Weather

The first topic covered is the weather, and while you may not be able to control the weather, you can choose whether or not to drive in it. At least most of the time. Wind, rain, and snow can all make RVing far more dangerous.

Watch the video to see some RV accidents that were caused by inclement weather, along with how the drivers might have avoided them.

Sway and RV accidents

Out-of-control sway is another common cause of RV accidents. The video shows several RVs in this situation and why the uncontrollable sway happened in each instance. Understanding the cause of this common towing road hazard can help ensure you steer clear of it.

Speed

Many of the accidents in the video could have been avoided entirely had the driver not been going quite so fast. A discussion of RV speed as it relates to accident safety follows.

Watch your RV’s height

People miscalculating their RV’s height has led to many expensive RV disasters. Watch the video and don’t make these mistakes.

