Custom Unimog motorhome: A massive must-see beast!

By Cheri Sicard
custom unimog motorhome

In the video below, we join Patrick Botticelli from New Jersey Outdoor Adventures [343K subscribers, 91M views] for a tour of what he says is the highest-quality motorhome among imported motorhomes he has seen, the massive beast that is the Unimog 4X4.

2006 Mercedes-Benz Unimog U 3000 owners Dan and Geraldine hail from Scotland. They met up with Patrick in Brooklyn for a tour of the unusual motorhome they had converted before importing it here for their tour of the United States.

At the time of the video, their RV had only been in the States less than a week, so they were still moving in and getting acclimated.

The truck started life as a Red Cross truck long before it got upcycled into a rugged luxury motorhome. And it is a beast. A 26,000-pound hydraulic Ramsey winch outfits the front bumper. A 4.5-liter turbo diesel engine hides under the hood. It’s high clearance and outfitted for nearly anywhere off or on the road. It can even drive through up to 4 feet of water!

They bought the used truck and then paid a company in England to do the conversion for them.

They have so much underbelly storage they can fit the washing machine in there!

The rig is well-powered, too, with a 5,000-watt inverter, two 200Ah lithium batteries, and 720 watts of rooftop solar.

Inside is small but functional and well-thought-out. The innovative oven from Poland is unlike any I have seen. It functions as a multi-cooker with a variety of functions beyond baking.

After the tour, the couple talks about how they came to build this unique RV and bring it to the United States, and what that entailed.

The solid build and quality of the rig is impressive. However, it has a number of shortcomings. For instance, most of the cabinets and storage spaces seem small and unnecessarily shallow. And a wet bath in an RV of this size and caliber? No thank you.

For what it must have cost, I think there were probably better options I would have chosen for my RV, but to each their own. Give the video a watch and tell us what you think in the comments below.

Cheri Sicard
Cheri Sicardhttps://cannademy.com/
Cheri Sicard is the author 8 published books on topics as diverse as US Citizenship to Cannabis Cooking. Cheri grew up in a circus family and has been RVing on and off her entire life.
