Tour the Long, Long Trailer: 1953 New Moon trailer just like Lucy’s

If you have fond memories of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in The Long, Long Trailer, join the team from Camping Therapy and trailer owners Joe and Sharon for a tour of a restored 1953 New Moon trailer, similar to the one used in the hilarious movie.

Currently in beautiful condition, the trailer was in rough condition when Joe and Sharon acquired it. It took them almost two years to complete the vintage RV restoration project. When they first transported the trailer home after buying it, they could not drive over 40 mph as parts were falling off.

You would never know that by looking at the showpiece RV today. They even sought out details like furniture and curtain fabrics from the ’50s.

They also employed modern amenities but in a vintage way. For instance, their flat-screen TV is housed in a ’50s console.

As much as possible, Joe kept the original components of the long, long trailer like refrigerator, stove, sinks, light fixtures, tile work, and cabinetry. They also sought out odd replacement parts such as the front doorbell that took them more than two years to find.

The rooftop air, while not authentic, adds modern comfort.

The couple did an amazing job restoring this historic RV. Take a look, and why not give the Lucy and Desi classic The Long, Long Trailer another viewing too?

