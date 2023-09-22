Tour the MEGA lithium-powered 2024 Airstream Trade Wind travel trailer

In the video below, we join Patrick Botticelli, Airstream brand manager for Colonial Airstream in Millstone Township, New Jersey, for a tour of the new lithium-powered Airstream Trade Wind™ travel trailer. If you were familiar with the Trade Wind trailers Airstream built in the ’50s and ’60s, this is the new-and-improved modern version that takes advantage of new technologies to make an off-grid Airstream like never before.

The model Patrick is showing is the 25FB (referring to front bedroom). The Airstream Trade Wind trailer in the video has a queen-sized bed, but know that this trailer is also available with twin beds instead.

Other interesting options are a rear hatch door that completely opens up the back of the trailer, as well as having a composting toilet.

Patrick says the Airstream Trade Wind is priced between an International and the Globetrotter, but its feature level is one step above the Airstream Flying Cloud.

This off-grid-capable trailer has more power potential than any other in Airstream’s 92-year history. It is fully inverted, meaning it has a 3000-watt inverter and every outlet on board runs off the inverter system. It carries an internal heated Battle Born lithium battery bank with 810Ah and has 600 watts of rooftop solar.

Inside, the large front U-shaped seating area, surrounded by panoramic windows, can be a living room, dining room, or additional sleeping area.

In the kitchen, you will find a nice large square sink set in a laminate countertop. There’s a 3-burner Furrion cooktop. While a gas oven is standard, you can upgrade to a convection microwave. There’s a 12-volt Norcold compressor-style fridge.

There’s a built-in space for a trash can (always a conundrum in RVs), a pull-out pantry, and they even left a space under the counter for the dog’s dish and water bowl.

I love the layout of this trailer with a center split bathroom and a rear bedroom, as it really offers a degree of privacy between the sleeping areas.

The back bedroom features an east/west bed, but you are able to walk around it. Underneath you’ll find a ton of storage. Panoramic windows also surround this area.

More nice features of the Airstream Trade Wind

Fully ducted 30,000 BTU propane furnace

Fully ducted 15,000 BTU air conditioner

Suburban tankless water heater

Insulated and weather-sealed exterior compartments

Hinged stainless steel front rock guards

Tinted tempered glass windows all around

Wired for additional external solar panels

Outdoor shower

Full blackout curtains

The large awning shades the entire length of the trailer

Wireless backup camera

Heated holding tanks

Built-in clothesline in the shower

Premium memory foam mattress

What can be improved?

I think it’s an amazing trailer, but then, as a lifelong Airstream fanatic, I admit to being less than unbiased.

Wardrobe closets are in short supply; there is some closet storage but not a lot.

I will say, due to some negative personal experiences with Norcold products and customer service, I wish Airstream had chosen another brand. I suppose this would not make or break my decision to buy an Airstream Trade Wind, but for me it is a checkmark in the negative column.

2024 Airstream Trade Wind Specs

Length: 26’2”

GVWR: 7,300 pounds

Net carrying capacity: 11 pounds

Fresh water: 39 gallons

Gray water: 39 gallons

Black water: 39 gallons

Sleeps: 5

30-amp service

Solar: 600 watts

Internal heated lithium battery bank: 810Ah

MSRP: Starts at $129,400

Learn more about Airstream Trade Wind travel trailers here.

