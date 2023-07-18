Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Woman gored by bison in Yellowstone National Park

By RV Travel
Bison in Yellowstone National Park
NPS photo

A 47-year-old woman from Phoenix, Arizona, was gored Sunday morning by a bison near the Lake Lodge Cabins on the north shore of Lake Yellowstone in Yellowstone National Park. She was walking with another person in a field in front of the Lake Lodge Cabins when they spotted two bison. They immediately turned to walk away from the animal. One of the bison charged and gored the woman.

She sustained significant injuries to her chest and abdomen and was transported by helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. It’s not known how close the she and her companion were to the bison when it charged.

There is no additional information to share now, including the woman’s condition. The incident remains under investigation.

Wildlife in Yellowstone National Park is wild and can be dangerous when approached. When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot or in a developed area, it should be given plenty of space. Park officials say to stay more than 25 yards away from all large animals — bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose and coyotes, and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves. If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in the proximity.

During the bison mating season (rut) from about now through mid-August, the animals can become agitated more quickly. Use extra caution and give them additional space during this time. They are unpredictable and can run three times faster than people.

Learn more about safety in the park, including how to behave around wildlife.

RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, July 18, 2023

