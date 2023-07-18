RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Issue 2167

Today’s thought

“Youth can not know how age thinks and feels. But old men are guilty if they forget what it was to be young.” ―J.K. Rowling

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Sour Candy Day!

On this day in history: 1914 – The U.S. Congress forms the Aviation Section, U.S. Signal Corps, giving official status to aircraft within the U.S. Army for the first time.

Tip of the Day

What’s ready to fall off your RV?

By Dave Helgeson

What’s ready to fall off your RV? More specifically, what is ready to fall off from under your RV?

A couple of recent summers we set out with our RVing friends for an extended RV trek. Both trips almost ended as soon as they started.

During the summer of 2020, we were on our way to boondock and explore the Blue Mountains of Northeast Oregon. After spending one night in transit to our first destination, we pulled off at a rest area near La Grande, Oregon. We needed to dump our holding tanks and fill our freshwater tanks to the brim as we would be boondocking for days on end. Upon filling my freshwater tank to overflowing, I pulled up and parked off the side of the road so our friends could do the same. That’s when I noticed the torrent of water pouring from underneath my travel trailer.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

What can I do to restore faded fiberglass and damaged RV decals?

Dear Dave,

The finish on my RV has lost all its luster and the decals are all damaged. What product can I use to get the luster back? Also, the manufacturer no longer has my particular RV decals. Any suggestions on how I might get a new set? —David, 2015 Thor Chateau

RV Tours

First look: 2024 Jayco Redhawk 29XK Class C Motorhome

By Cheri Sicard

In the video below, Mike Drudge from Vogt RV is going to give us a first-look tour of the all-new 2024 Jayco Redhawk 29XK class C motorhome, a good option for families, especially.

Sporting a modern farmhouse décor, the dinette and the sofa are both inside the slide, which gives this coach lots of interior space.

I especially love the enormous pass-through storage area in the back. It’s big enough to store a bunch of bikes or other toys. Heck, it’s big enough to be an extra bedroom!

Video of the day

Simple and ingenious: Secret DIY RV storage solution

By Cheri Sicard

Jared Gillis from All About RVs was having a problem finding a convenient place to store his RV’s tank dumping accessories. They did not fit in the tubes under the RV meant to hold the black water hose. He had them tossed in a plastic bag and stashed in his RV’s underbelly, but found this less than ideal. So Jared came up with a simple hidden DIY RV storage solution.

Ghost Town Trails – Tunnel Camp, Nevada

By Dave Helgeson

Tunnel Camp, Nevada, is the featured ghost town in this month’s installment of Ghost Town Trails. It is located a day or two drive north from last month’s visit to Bonnie Claire. Tunnel Camp came into existence in late 1926 to support the digging of a nearly two-mile-long “deep” tunnel to connect with the mines in nearby Seven Troughs. Continue reading Tunnel Camp’s interesting history.

Reader poll

Towable owners: What type of vehicle do you tow with?

Quick Tip

Campground etiquette: Tiptoe as you come and go

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

When staying in a campground, our rule is that we check out no earlier than 9:00 a.m. and check-in no later 4:00 p.m. Not only is that to satisfy our own travel limitations but also to be respectful of our neighbors. We realize not everyone has the same schedule, but that shouldn’t negate respecting your fellow RVers.

If you arrive or depart during quiet hours (usually 10:00 p.m. – 8:00 a.m.), try to do it quickly and quietly. Curtail setting up until the morning after or packing up the night before. Again, allowing your diesel engines to run for more than a few minutes will surely score no points with your neighbors.

Oh, and campgrounds, RV parks and resorts have arrival and departure times for a reason. Don’t make incoming RVers or campers wait for their site because of your poor planning. Likewise, do not arrive before check-in time unless you’ve made prior arrangements with the RV park or campground.

Website of the day

The Best State Fair in all 50 States

We like this list from Reader’s Digest because it tells you a little bit of history, too, along with the best state fair in each state. Get ready, you’ll want to go to a fair after reading this!

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 2,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 16 percent say a sewer hose or valve has broken or malfunctioned while they were dumping. Yikes!

• Another 16 percent say they eat eggs every day or almost every day for breakfast.

• 64 percent think the condition of our interstates today is worse than it was 20 years ago.

Recent poll: How old are you?

Recipe of the Day

Chicken Cordon Bleu Bake

by Grace Pulley from Gillette, WY

Love the flavors of chicken cordon bleu but not the work? Then this casserole is for you. It’s filled with chicken cordon bleu flavors, but it’s an easy-to-put-together dinner. There’s tang from the Dijon, a bit of smoky flavor from the ham, and it’s filled with chicken. Thanks to the cream of chicken soup and Swiss cheese, it’s super creamy. On top, the Panko/butter mixture forms a tasty little crust. This is very filling so you won’t need any sides. An easy dinner casserole.

Trivia

Most fans never realized it, but listen again. The theme song, “Tossed Salad and Scrambled Eggs,” of the beloved TV show “Frasier” (1993-2004), was sung by the show’s main star himself, Kelsey Grammar. Listen here and you’ll say, “Oooooh, yeah!”

*Do all mosquitoes bite and suck blood? Nope, there's a certain "someone" who doesn't bite…

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Sweet Pea (Olde English Bulldogge) loves to go camping and hiking. Today was too much for poor Pea; she was a tired pup.” —Daniel Kalm

Completing repairs and maintenance is a whole lot easier when you have the right tools on hand. Reseal your RV with the BEST caulking gun! This one is favored by RV technicians. If you’ve ever had to reseal any part of your RV, you know how tired your hand gets. This relieves that hand pain and makes the job easy. Learn more in this article, or buy one here.

