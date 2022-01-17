RV Daily Tips. Monday, January 17, 2022

Issue 1776

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).



√ DID YOU KNOW? RVtravel.com is the most popular RV lifestyle website in the world! —SOURCE: ALEXA.COM

Today’s thought

“The time is always right to do what is right.” —Martin Luther King Jr.

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Today (as every day) we honor you, Dr. King!

On this day in history: 1920 – Alcohol Prohibition begins in the United States as the Volstead Act goes into effect.

Did you see the news? Click here to read the latest issue of the Sunday News for RVers.

Tip Article of the Day

In memory of Martin Luther King Jr.—A historic visit tells an important story

By Chris Epting

I love museums that feature “on-site” history. That is to say, something happened there, and that’s why it’s a museum. I think that’s why the La Brea Tar Pits museum was such a special place to take my son in his early years. He loved paleontology, but the fact that everything in the museum had been excavated from the very property where the museum sat made it extra special.

During this month when we pay particular attention to Martin Luther King Jr., I wanted to recommend the tragic site where he was killed in 1968, which has become a profoundly interesting and well-developed museum.

Continue reading.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new Coachmen Chaparral 336TSIK. As he reports, “I think Coachmen has done a good job with this platform, especially with details that will make a difference long-term such as the insulation, build materials, suspension and basic features. In fact, oftentimes just doing the normal stuff well really does play out better in the long run.” Read more.

Reviews from this weekend:

• Jayco North Point 380RKGS

• Concept preview: Nissan Caravan

For previous RV reviews, click here.

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Stinky black water tank smells coming into the bathroom. Help!

Dear Dave,

I have a new ATC 5th wheel toy hauler and am having black tank smells in the bathroom. I treated the tank with deodorizers and flushed completely, but as soon as it warms up outside, the smell is back. The water is staying in the toilet and I checked the vents and they seem okay. —Gregg

Read Dave’s response.

Did you miss Dave’s column on Saturday where he answered the question: Why does hot air come out of my furnace exhaust?

RVelectricity ™ – Just Ask Mike (J.A.M.) Session

Space heaters: Don’t start a fire in your RV

By Mike Sokol

“A space heater is blamed for the deadly fire in a Bronx apartment building.” I know I sound like a broken record sometimes, but once again I’m heartbroken to report another electric space heater fire that has resulted in the deaths of a lot of innocent people. While the fire in the Bronx last week wasn’t in an RV, there are lots of lessons to be learned form this tragic event. … Read what causes space heater fires and how to protect yourself and your loved ones from them here.

• Mike’s Saturday column: Electric space heater power usage and warnings

• Read more of Mike’s articles here.

Where are all the Black RVers? Why the outdoors isn’t as inclusive as you may think

By Nanci Dixon

My husband and I are full-time RVers. We are also an interracial couple with Black kids and Black grandkids and have noticed that the other Black campers are few and far between. Where are they? Why aren’t more Black families camping? Where are all the Black RVers? While thinking about this, speaking with my husband, and talking with other Black RVers, I’ve come up with a few reasons (and debunked a few myths) as to why we see so few Black families at the campground with us. Read this eye-opening and important article.

Reader poll

Did you fly on a plane in 2021?

Jet over here to tell us.

For Lovers Only…

Listen up, romantics. If you have a special someone you’d like to surprise with a secret message right here on this website (could be your wife, husband, partner, child, neighbor, friend, etc.) submit it to us here. Don’t use their real names, use a special name that only they’ll recognize. Oh, how fun it will be when they read it! You’ll make their day! We’ll feature these in our upcoming newsletters, so keep your eyes open.

Here are a couple of responses.

To: Lambie

From: Miss Kitty

“Here’s to you, Lambie, for making our dream of becoming full-time RVers come true!! Love you with all my heart!!”

To: Sweet Heart

From: Devil or Angel

“You are like a rose, which in my garden grows, so soft and gentle to my touch, that’s why I love you oh so much.”

Drink the water…anywhere!

We carry our LifeStraw with us everywhere. This little straw filters out 99.99% of bacteria and parasites in any water source. Carry this lightweight lifesaver in your backpack hiking (you won’t have to carry pounds of water, hurting your back), when you travel (sure, you can drink the water in Mexico!) and keep it in the pantry in case there’s ever an emergency or natural disaster. We couldn’t recommend a LifeStraw more. Learn more or order.

Quick Tip

Trailer towing? Remember “gross weight” is more than just the trailer

Your pickup or other tow vehicle has set limits as to how much weight it can handle. Typically the number to watch for is gross combined weight rating or gross combination weight rating (GCWR). That’s not limited to the weight of the tow vehicle, the trailer, and the stuff you’ve “stuffed” in the trailer. It also includes passengers and all that stuff you’ve got in the truck bed. Always a good idea to run your tow vehicle and trailer “over the scales” to ensure you’re not overloaded!

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Diane Seabury

2020 TrailManor 2720QS

“It is a hard-sided popup with a retractable hitch that stores in the garage at 18′ closed, but opens to 27′ open with a queen bed and a living room slide. At just over 3,000#, I tow it with my V6 Dodge Durango. I get 17 mpg towing! I have set up and dismantled in the rain without getting the inside wet. The 3-way fridge and cassette toilet make dry camping a breeze, but the AC is awesome when we have hookups. It is my second TM!”

Tell us about your RV. Come on, do a little bragging! Click here.

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

This isn’t relevant just today. We really love this and think you will too. It would be a lovely reminder each morning…

Website of the day

Free Texas Camping Guide

If y’all are headed to Texas soon, check out their official interactive camping guide. Tons of useful information! Happy trails!

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• 18 brilliant uses for tension rods in your RV

• YUCK! There was green algae growing in the water hose we drink from!

• RVers ask: Our RV’s steps hurt our aching knees. What to do?

Recipe of the Day

Spinach & Ricotta Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms

by Jennifer Bass from Richmond, KY

These stuffed portobello mushrooms are fresh and fantastic. Super hearty, they’re stuffed with spinach, cheese, and fresh veggies. Red bell peppers add a mild flavor to the cheesy filling while onion gives a little bite. We added the optional bacon and love the saltiness it adds to the filling. Enjoy these portobello mushrooms for lunch or a light dinner.

Yum, yum, yum! … Did we say yum?! Get the recipe.

Recipes from this weekend:

• Easy Orange Chicken

• Stuffed Pepper Soup

Trivia

Have you ever said a word so many times over and over again that it starts to sound REALLY weird and lose its meaning? If you’ve had this happen, you experience semantic satiation. Parts of your brain can, in fact, become overstimulated causing temporary exhaustion. When you say a word over and over and over again, you tire out that part of your brain and your verbal centers become inhibited. Interesting, huh?

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“A rainy day makes for good napping weather. Daisy Mae and Katie are good with that, especially if everyone has her own pillow and there is a toy or chew handy.” —Jeanine Wagner

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Pet First Aid: The basic kit you should carry with you at all times. This is important!

Road Atlas: Adventure Edition

As much as we love technology, we still appreciate a good physical road atlas. This highly rated National Geographic Road Atlas: Adventure Edition is certainly one to love. The atlas has up-to-date road maps for all 50 states, plus Canada and Mexico. Cities and metro areas include popular attractions and points of interest. The atlas also acts as a guidebook to National Parks and the top 100 adventure destinations. This atlas is cool! Check it out.

Leave here with a laugh

Words of wisdom from this book:

You are sometimes taken into troubled waters not to drown, but to be cleansed.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Won’t you help support us?

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury.

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): mikegast@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2022 by RV Travel LLC.