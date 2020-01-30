A traffic accident report like you’ve never seen. Too funny!

By Chuck Woodbury

ROADSIDE JOURNAL



A reader sent me this. I’m laughing hard right now.

I know people who have hit deer. A friend of mine, who died at age 90, had to travel nearly every night for several decades in the Sierra mountains of Northern California. He had hit more than 20 deer in all those years. The highway department would salt the roads back then to dissolve ice, and the deer would be drawn to the shoulder of the roads for the salt. When a car approached, they’d get spooked and dart out right in front of it, and that was that — dead deer, damaged car.

My friend was not a bad driver. He just drove those dark roads for so many years.

Anyway, back to the subject at hand. The caption of this illustration is:

“When the insurance company wants a diagram of the accident.”

(I hope you are laughing!)