Did you know? Travel trailers under 33 feet do not exist

By Chuck Woodbury

PUBLISHER

I wish RVtravel.com had a million subscribers. Then we could better battle all the misinformation out there created by artificial intelligence robots and content creators who know nothing about RVing, yet pretend they do.

For example, read the article below I found just poking around RVing websites.

It says that travel trailers can be as small as 33 feet. Read that again if you want. As small as 33 feet? So all those 15-footers out there, and those little teardrop-types … they don’t exist? I’m glad you’re not sitting with me right now because I am feeling a little nauseous.

Even the opening sentence is wrong: “Unlike RVs, trailers don’t feature an engine that powers them.” So trailers are not RVs? Oh, and trailers are pulled by hitches. So I don’t even need a motor vehicle? Just a hitch?

And fifth wheel trailers … they have a “mount on their rear!” Yes, that’s what it says — on their rear. Some aspiring RVer out there will believe that. And, notes the article, fifth wheel trailers can be “very long and heavy, which requires a more powerful truck.” More powerful than what?

And popup trailers? Oh, they feature “fold-up parts and you can usually see a canvas top”? Huh? “And since they are very light, you can tow them with a minivan”? But not an SUV, truck, passenger vehicle or even a motorcycle?

Wait, there’s more…

I don’t know where the article above appeared. But it could have been on hundreds of websites that claim to be authoritative sources of RVing information. Among them, they are misleading tens of thousands of RVers every day.

Like I said, I wish RVtravel.com had a million readers to help combat such misinformation, which is getting worse by the day. As a publisher of honest news, information and advice, competing with these bogus websites, blogs and social media sites is like playing whack-a-mole with hundreds of moles. I’m going crazy!

So, please, please, please, tell your friends about RVtravel.com and suggest they sign up for our newsletters. Help them learn what is true, and not get lured to websites and other places that spread lies. They can sign up at https://www.rvtravel.com/subscribe.

And if you haven’t done it already, become a voluntary paid subscriber to RVtravel.com. We’ll pump most of your contribution back to our writers, all RVers, all ethical, and all tempted to throw up at some of the false information purveyed by slimy publishers who only care about making a buck off you, and to hell with telling you the truth.

##RVT1093b