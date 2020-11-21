Triple E recalls some 2019-2020 motorhomes

Triple E Recreational Vehicles (Triple E) is recalling certain model year 2019-2020 Wonder W24FTB, W24RTB and W24MB motorhomes. The Multiplex G9 electronic control center can fail if excessive voltage is applied.

Excessive voltage can cause overheating which could increase the risk of a fire, which could lead to injury.

Remedy

Triple E will notify owners, and dealers will install a protection module on the G9 system, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin in November, 2020. Owners may contact Triple E customer service at 1-800-447-0343. Triple E’s number for this recall is CA#9830-1.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

* * *

While you may not own one of these recreational vehicles, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them. RVtravel.com posts recall notices like this as they are issued so please check this website often.

Read all recent RV recalls by clicking here.