November 21, 2020

Guest essay

A heartwarming tale of a Thanksgiving past

By Mike Sokol

T

hanksgiving, of course, is about great food and family time. And I certainly have been blessed with a score of memorable Thanksgivings in my own home. After all, holidays become even more special when you can share them with your own children. However, one Thanksgiving always comes to mind amid the hustle and bustle of cooking turkey and ham for the 20 guests that typically share that meal with us. It was a rather humble Thanksgiving meal I ate alone at a Gulf gas station when I was 18 years old. Yes, it was my first Thanksgiving spent away from my family, but it wasn’t all bad. In fact, I learned a lot about the spirit of holiday giving and what it means to include others in your celebration.

Now, I wasn’t eating alone because I was homeless or broke or anything tragic. No, it was because I was working at Keefer’s Gulf station during my school breaks. I did a few tune-ups and changed tires, but mostly pumped gas. Those were the days of manual pumps and gas station attendants who would pump your gas for you and check your tire pressures. Since I was the young guy in the shop I drew the day shift on Thanksgiving so the other employees could eat at home with their families. What a bummer – sitting alone in a gas station pumping gas for everyone else who was driving to their own Thanksgiving dinners. I was in a pretty bad mood and missing my own family’s Thanksgiving dinner.

Early afternoon I got a call from the station owner, Big Frank, asking me if I was hungry. Seems that he and his family were putting the finishing touches on their own meal, and he was loading up a basket to deliver to me, his lone employee working on Thanksgiving Day. He made the 10-mile drive from his house to the gas station, delivering a huge meal of turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, green beans, and pumpkin pie. If memory serves, he even included a mason jar of gravy. Covered in foil and insulated by towels in a picnic basket, he had made the drive in record time – delivering it all piping hot. And just as quick as a wink, he was back in his truck heading for home where his family was waiting for his return.

I didn’t know what to say

Instantly my rather crappy day turned into quite an excellent feast. My bad mood lifted, and I thought that Frank was acting like more than just a boss – he treated me like family. I found out later that he did this for all his employees. Whoever was stuck at the gas station on Thanksgiving or Christmas Day always got a fantastic family meal delivered by him. Now, there was nothing forcing him to do this, and certainly we all still grumbled about working on a holiday. But Frank knew that giving up time with your family is a hard thing to do. And by taking 30 minutes out of his own family time, he could spread a little cheer to his employees.

SOMETIMES THE GREATEST GIFT of all you can give around the holidays is the gift of your own time. My wife and I now try to help other family members not with just the easy buying of a gift card or placing an Amazon order. We supplement our monetary presents with the gift of time. It may mean standing in line for a grandparent to help them get the best price on a flat-screen television, followed up by installing it and training them on its use. It also means volunteering along with our own kids to help with a pancake breakfast for the Lions Club.

All of these things remind us that sometimes the most important present you can give to others is the gift of your time. So don’t just phone it in – spend some time with your family, both real and extended. Thanks for the turkey, Frank… and for helping to teach me that sometimes the smallest gifts mean the most of all.

Copyright Mike Sokol – former pump jockey



ALSO FROM MIKE THIS THANKSGIVING: Let's have a Bento Box Thanksgiving this year.

Meet your fellow readers

Meet your fellow readers

In our search to know our readers better, we've asked that they tell us about themselves.

Peek inside luxury RV storage facilities! Ya got $366,120 to spend?

By Nanci Dixon: As we recently reported, there is no room at storage facilities around the USA for RVs – they’re full! What about storing your RV at a luxury storage facility? Would you pay a mere $366,120 to store your RV? (One of these facilities will even go grocery shopping for you!) Believe it or not, some RVers are doing just that! Check out these luxurious options here.

• RV Tire Safety by Roger Marble: “The tire failed because it is defective.” Maybe not…

• Chuck Woodbury’s Roadside Journal (musings from the editor): Be glad you are not a tarantula! There’s one big reason if you are brave enough to stomach it.

• Why we need more readers: There are a lot of RVers, mostly newbies, making dumb mistakes and we need to educate more of them to keep them out of trouble!

Today’s RV review…

Today, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2021 Holiday Rambler Admiral 29M Motorhome. Tony writes, “…This is a line of motorhomes that have found a lot of owners thanks to a combination of features and price.” Learn more.

Really? Does your RV’s bathroom sink drain into the sewer tank?

Most RVers assume the sinks in their RV drain exclusively into a gray holding tank. The toilet, most RVers believe, drains exclusively into the black (sewer) tank. But is that always true? In this eight-minute interview by RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury with RV waste systems authority Doug Swarts of Drainmaster.com, you’ll learn that sometimes the bathroom sink does, in fact, drain into the black tank. Read more and watch the video, then please answer a quick poll here.

Toilet paper is out of stock again, but these gifts sure are “Charmin'”!

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country, ICUs are filling to capacity and the death toll is sadly increasing. Some states are enforcing stricter mandates on masks, schools, and the number of people in stores, and are setting curfews on restaurants and bars. Fearful of another lockdown, and a repeat of last March, people are stocking up on toilet paper, cleaning supplies and disinfectant wipes… again. Continue reading, and check out the cute and very timely gifts.

Video: Don’t let moose lick your RV!

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

If the RV lifestyle weren’t hard enough already: dumping tanks, watching out for low bridges, terrifyingly steep downgrades. Now add the admonition from the Canadian government: Don’t let the moose lick your RV. OK, so technically they say “your car,” but we don’t think moose are too discerning. What’s up with a moose lick? Find out here.

Reader Poll

Will you spend Thanksgiving with friends or family this year?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment. CLICK HERE.

Is this your RV?

Retired or retiring soon and thinking about full-timing? This book is for you!

A Practical Guide to Full-Time RV Living: Motorhome & RV Retirement Startup by Jack and Shirley Freeman is a wonderful guide to how to get started full-timing after retirement, and how to live an affordable life on the road. They’ve done a wonderful job answering any questions you may have about this next chapter in your life. Check it out here.

Campground Crowding: “RVs are built to be self-sustaining”

More people than ever are taking up RVing. The result is campground crowding like never before. In this week’s issue, readers report on camping during the week and avoiding most crowds; some say boondocking more helps so they’re getting solar to be able to avoid the necessity of an electrical hookup; and some long-time RVers are, sadly, hanging up the keys. Read more, then please add your thoughts in the short questionnaire at the bottom.

Holy smokes! Is this is what they mean by “crowded campgrounds”?

Each week we report on the issue of crowded campgrounds (and boy, is it an issue!). Is this the future of campgrounds? Can you imagine pulling up to your campsite for the night, only to find out you have to climb up three ladders to settle in? And imagine trying to level! Check this out!

Video: 1954 RV rally. Some things change, others stay the same

In this newsreel from 1954, take a trip back in time and across the Atlantic to see how British “caravaners” gathered for what looks a lot like an RV rally of today — in glorious black and white, of course. Read more and watch the video.

Miss your sewing machine? This one was practically made for an RV!

By Nanci Dixon

When we became full-time RVers we got rid of a five-bedroom house and 40 years’ worth of stuff. Lots and lots of stuff. I liked to sew and had two sewing machines, one a 1940s Necchi boat anchor in a cabinet and a smaller portable Brother machine. I could not envision hauling even the portable one around, so, sadly, out they went. Read about what Nanci found that takes care of her sewing needs but only weighs about 5.5 pounds!

READER ASSIGNMENT

Do you work remotely from your RV?

Some RV manufacturers are refocusing their designs to cater to customers looking for mobile office space. The rise in remote work prompted by the pandemic has led many people to take up a “work from anywhere” lifestyle. Do you work from your RV? Have you modified your workspace? Please tell us about it, and we’ll share your story and photos with readers. Submit your story and photo(s) here.

RV Gadgets and Gizmos

Lippert’s Jack-It ® Double Bike Carrier System

A lot of us want to bring bicycles with us on our RV travels but the trouble is … where do you put them? I’ve seen a lot of folks mount them to the back bumper of a trailer but almost every trailer I’ve seen also has a warning label from the manufacturer that says not to mount anything to the bumper. Here’s a solution.

Two of the best black tank dumpin’ gadgets

Tony Barthel writes: “Dealing with the black tank is one of the least enjoyable parts of the RV lifestyle. When a product comes along that makes the process even a little bit friendlier, I’m in. As such, two Camco products have really made my black tank dealings less miserable and have taken some of the frustration out of parts of this process.” Read more about these two helpful products here.

RV Electricity

Cheap trick for finding a short circuit

Dear Mike,

My RV bathroom overhead lights continually blow their 3-amp fuse. I removed the lights so that both wires are not connected to anything (to eliminate the light fixture as the culprit), but it still blows the fuse as soon as I turn on the switch. The little glowing light in the fuse only tells me it’s blown, but not what’s causing it to blow. Read the rest of the question and learn the cheap trick to find a short circuit that Mike invented when he was just 17 years old(!) here.

This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

Charging batteries with a tender

Dear Mike,

I’ve stored our 5th wheel indoors this winter and for insurance purposes I had to remove my two 6-volt Trojan batteries. I’d like to put them on a battery tender for the winter season. The Trojans are rated for 225AH and my charger is a NOCO Genius 2. Before charging my test showed 5.7 volts of charge on each battery. I’ve had the first battery hooked up and charging for 3 days now and the tender shows it took 1 1/2 days to reach 25% and 3 days to reach 50%. Am I doing something wrong? … —Terry Smith

Read the rest of the question and Mike’s answer.

Building an RV Park

What happens when you hit a rock shelf digging for a septic tank!

By Machelle James

As we watched the Cat® tractors rumble past us, roaring to their next dig, we could hardly contain our excitement. It’s actually happening! Our first real dig to start the process of turning our property into our campground! The ground was shaking as these land beasts made their way to the back of the property. They had to dig a 40- by 30-foot hole for our alternative septic tank. … Our ground wasn’t that hard for the first 10 feet or so. Then, all of a sudden, CRACK… They hit a rock shelf. Continue reading for what happened next, and for a very proud “Mom and Dad moment.”

The cutest ornament we’ve ever seen…

This adorable little camp stove is the perfect addition to your, or a family or friend’s, Christmas tree this year. Makes the perfect gift for an RVer, camper, hiker, fisher…well, anyone! Learn more or order here (and see some other equally cute RV-related ornaments here).

The RV Kitchen

Cassoulet with Dumplings

Something to stew about. One big pot is all you need for this hearty hobo meal. Make it over the campfire, camp stove or on the range in the RV. All it takes to feed a crowd is to add more of each ingredient. Get the recipe.

The Digital RVer

See a gadget you want to buy? Just take a photo, then order it

By Chris Guld, Geeks on Tour

One of the favorite sessions at many RV rallies is the show-and-tell. Fellow RVers bring out their favorite gadgets to share. At a recent rally we attended someone showed a combination bug zapper and lantern. It was so small and practical, and the RVer doing the show-and-tell told us how useful it is. People wanted to know more about it and where they could get it. Chris Guld shows you how to find products by using Google Photos in a 45-second video here.

Reader letters

Hi Chuck,

Thank you for your Veterans Day tribute, and the story by Ernie Pyle. It brought back a memory that I would like to share with you.

During the war, my dad was an officer in the Air Force stationed at Kirkland Air Field in Albuquerque, New Mexico. We lived about a block away from Ernie Pyle. I was about nine at the time. One afternoon, the neighborhood was alive with excitement because Ernie Pyle was home and had invited the kids to his home for a visit. I grabbed a book we had by Mr. Pyle, and ran to his house. I’m not sure if the book was “Here is Your War” or “Brave Men”. Anyway, he signed it and it became one of my brother’s treasures when he came home from the war. The thing I remember about the visit with Mr. Pyle was the German weapons he showed us. I’ll never forget the wooden bullet used by the Germans, and Mr. Pyle’s description. It was not used because it was less expensive to make, it was used because it caused such a painful and deadly injury. I could not understand how people could be so cruel. But at that time I hadn’t heard about the Nazi atrocities. Thank you for your article and all your fine newsletters. — Dick Kuhwarth

Dear Dick,

I am so envious you got to meet Ernie Pyle. If I could go back in time he would be near the top of my list of people to visit. He was an amazing man, beloved by everyone. Oh, we need him back today. If you have not read his book Home Country, about his travels around the USA in the 1930s, you should read it. It’s right up there with Travels With Charley in my all-time favorite “road” books. I urge other readers to read it as well. It’s in many used bookstores and available on Amazon as well (limited quantity).

Readers’ Pet of the Day

These beautiful kitties were sent by reader Traci Johnson (but we don’t know their names!).

Keep road flares in the RV for emergency

Trivia

In what year did Pop Tarts debut? Was it 1951, 1958 or 1964? Answer below.

Joke of the Week

A little girl complained to her father, “Daddy, I wish I had a little sister!” Trying to be funny, her father joked, “But, honey, you already have a sister.” Confused, the toddler asked, “I do?” “Sure,” her dad said, smiling. “You don’t see her because every time you come in the front door, she scoots out the back door.” The confused toddler thought for a moment and then beamed, “You mean just like my other daddy?!”

Leave with a song from the past

We recently brought you a tune from the past about a flying saucer that had landed in Washington, DC. Due to popular demand, we now present part two of this classic recording (Not!).

Trivia answer: It was 1964. Pop Tarts were developed from research on making a moist dog food patty.

