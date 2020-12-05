Triple E recalls some Serenity and Unity motorhomes

Triple E Recreational Vehicles (Triple E) is recalling 1,149 model year 2018-2020 Serenity S24CB, 2018-2021 Unity U24MB, U24FX, and 2020-2021 Unity U24RL motorhomes. When the vehicle is driven with the fresh water tank partially filled, the fresh water tank bracket can shift side to side, resulting in the chassis wire harness getting chafed, resulting in a loss of tail lights.

Loss of tail light illumination could reduce the vehicle’s visibility, increasing the risk of a crash.

Remedy

Triple E will notify owners, and dealers will install an additional bracket to resolve the issue, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin December 7, 2020. Owners may contact Triple E customer service at 1-877-992-9906. Triple E’s number for this recall is CA#9835-1.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

