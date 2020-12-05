Welcome to RVtravel.com! Learn about RV camping, RV travel, RV news and much more. This newsletter, now in its 20th year of continuous publication, is made possible in large part by the voluntary subscription contributions from our readers.

Cover story

Are toxic chemicals in your RV making you sick?

By Tony Barthel

Could toxic chemicals in your RV be making you sick? In a recent discussion on RV Travel’s RV Horror Stories Facebook Group, a question was posed by member Toni Molloy to see if people had experienced health issues after buying a new RV. Quite a few had (at the time of writing this, there are 231 comments on the post).

One of the respondents, Jamie Fox, wrote, “Yes. The formaldehyde smell in my trailer is so bad that I have not been able to stay in it for very long. I bought it brand new, ordered it from the factory. Was told that the smell will dissipate. It never did.”

Lynnea Koehler chimed in and added, “I had constant headaches when we bought our first camper.” However, she indicated that they had since upgraded to a new travel trailer which offered none of the issues.

So what’s making RVers sick? Continue reading.

Today’s RV review…

Today, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the 2021 Cherokee 294BH Bunkhouse Travel Trailer. He says, “The Cherokee 294BH is a large, two-bedroom travel trailer that doesn’t break the bank and has many useful features.” Read about it here.

Clintoons • By Clint Norrell

Planning a trip makes you happy! Tips to fight “COVID fatigue”

Fighting off “COVID fatigue?” You’re not alone. Lots of people are feeling COVID fatigue lately, and we don’t mean fatigue from being infected. It’s exhausting going to the store with masks, and sometimes gloves, on. … Having to schedule get-togethers 6+ feet apart, or learning how to download and use Zoom. Reading and watching the news obsessively… When will this all be over?! Here are some tips to fight “COVID fatigue.”

A positive spin on our Crowded Campgrounds feature

More people than ever are taking up RVing. The result is campground crowding like never before. This week we have a reader with a positive spin on more campers (refreshing!), readers expressing concern about campground reservation policies and campers taking advantage of them, and several comments on why “size does matter” when it comes to being able to find a campsite. Read these comments and more here.

What would you do for an internet connection?

By Dave Helgeson (veteran boondocker)

After nearly two weeks of boondocking at various sites without a usable internet connection, the inbox of my email account was approaching 100 unread emails and dozens of unread newsletters. … Upon arriving at a new boondocking campsite, I was presented with several options on where to set up camp. What did Dave choose? And what would you choose if presented the same options? Find out, and add your thoughts, here.

Last year at this time, these were the most popular articles

• Poll results: “Which trailers would you advise others not to buy?”

• Why you can’t ever find a space at some RV parks

• Video: Take a test ride in Tesla’s new Cybertruck

• Are these the longest RVs in America?

Brain Teaser Puzzle

Search for the five letters that AREN’T there. Each letter appears just once, but five do not appear at all. Find the missing letters, then arrange them to spell out the name of an animal.

D H J O S P Y I T G L

C V F X W K Q U N M

(Shhh. Don’t give it away. The answer is in tomorrow’s newsletter.)

Reader Poll

Do you live with chronic pain?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment. CLICK HERE.

The most popular poll in this past week’s RV Daily Tips newsletters:

What is your favorite way to eat eggs? Vote and see how 3,700 other RVers responded.

Can’t get enough RVTravel.com? Check this out!

By Nanci Dixon

I have been an avid and loyal reader of RVtravel.com for years and look forward every morning to reading the RV Travel weekend newsletters and the weekday Daily Tips Newsletters with my morning coffee. Now, writing for the site, I am chagrined to find out I could have been reading so much more this whole time! Find out why here.

Mailboxes along the road

Here’s our first installment of a semi-regular series about interesting mailboxes along the back roads of North America. We’ve all seen these often one-of-a-kind creations. We’ve laughed a little, marveled at their creativity, maybe even stopped to snap a photo. Well, now’s your opportunity to share those photos with tens of thousands of others, maybe even bring a little laughter into their lives — a good thing! Click here to see this week’s offering.

Video: $380,000 Class B motorhome? You read that right!

Mike and Jennifer Wendland of RVlifestyle.com recently visited Advanced RV in Willoughby, Ohio, for a walk-through tour of the company’s brand-new B Box, a very expensive Class B RV built as a box to be bolted on the Mercedes Benz Sprinter cutaway chassis. The cost? How about $380,000? … “You have to see it to believe it,” the Wendlands said. Well, you’re in luck. You can see it here.

Penetrating oil can save the day!

Snow bike kit expands e-bike function – Fun and practical!

With electric bicycles becoming ever more popular with RVers, it was only a matter of time before someone sat around in winter, bored, and one-upped that idea. Enter ENVO, a company that already makes kits to transform your regular bicycle into an electric one. Now they’ve developed a kit to go further and turn it into a snow bike. (Maybe take it with you in your ice house RV, below.) Continue reading.

Tour an ice house RV. Camp on frozen lakes, catch fish!

You may have seen an ice fishing RV in a campground and wondered what the heck it was. They’re low riders, their floors hugging the ground. There’s a reason for that. These specialized travel trailers, manufactured in Minnesota, are made to be towed onto a frozen lake where they will be used by anglers, who can fish while being sheltered from the elements in comfort. … After watching this video, you may wonder why traditional RVs are not available in such cozy, rustic designs. They’re gorgeous! Read more and watch the video.

Popular articles from last week

• RVelectricity – Do I need a surge protector on an inverter generator?

• Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis to star in new TV show.

• List of RV Reviews (too many popular posts to list individually).

• Street-dwelling RVers now get free honey wagon service.

• Video: 2021 Airstream Interstate GT Feature Review – Part 1.

• Winnebago recalls some trailers built with wrong axle.

• Massive truck, SUV Takata airbag recall stuns General Motors.

• Campground Crowding: A few tips and ideas to avoid crowded areas.

• Visit a ghost town with “wild” animals to feed.

• Pending Rivian EV pickup truck reaches reservation limit.

• Meet your fellow RVtravel.com readers, November 28, 2020.

• 10 harsh RV realities for beginners.

RV Gadgets and Gizmos

A way to mount holiday decorations that doesn’t suck…or does it?

As the holidays approach, RVers want to decorate as much as everybody else but putting nails in the side of an RV is usually a bad idea. I’ve found that Command strips do work sometimes, but not always. What about a vacuum mount? Now there’s a thought… Continue reading.

Featured video

RVing in the USA in 1937. My, how things have changed!

Camping with a recreational vehicle has come a long way since 1937, when about one million people traveled in RVs — which in those days meant a travel trailer. This short movie newsreel from Chevrolet shows what it was like to camp way back then. Does $1 a week for an RV park sound good?

RV Electricity

RVillage acquired by Togo Group: Curtis Coleman Interview

From Mike Sokol

Dear Readers,

Togo Group, the Cincinnati- and Chicago-headquartered travel technology company, has acquired RVillage, the online RV community sometimes referred to as the “Facebook for RVers.” With the acquisition, Togo Group, owned in large part by Thor Industries Inc., now includes the brands Togo RV, Roadtrippers and RVillage…. Read Mike’s interview with Curtis Coleman, the founder of RVillage, here.

Building an RV Park

Septic update and a dirty cabin!

By Machelle James

As I write this, I am still recovering from a week-long food coma. We had family come into town last week for two very special reasons. Not only was it Thanksgiving, it was also AJ’s 50th Birthday – on Thanksgiving! … Read about the dirty cabin they rented for their get-together, the latest on the septic tank, the electrical expense(!), and the very slow SBA loan process here.

The RV Kitchen

Seafood Popeye Pie

Eat more seafood. This is a lifesaver recipe for folks who fish because it can be made when you have a plentiful catch but also bulked up with any canned seafood, such as tuna or salmon, when the day’s catch has been skimpy. The crusty biscuit top and a layer of healthy spinach make it a whole meal. Get the recipe. [Editor: This would be a great recipe to use up some of the fish you catch from your ice house RV, above!]

Don’t buy a portable generator

The Digital RVer

This feature will return January 2, 2021. The Geeks on Tour are taking a much-deserved break from technology. (Gasp!)

Reader letters

Dear Chuck,

When are you coming to Death Valley? Or, have you already been here? My wife and I are full-timers, currently Camp-Hosts at Furnace Creek Campground. If you’re still going to be visiting, please stop by and say “Hi!” and enjoy some liquid refreshment. —Lyle Latvila

Dear Lyle,

Oh, would I ever love to meet up with you! The Furnace Creek Campground is one of my favorite campgrounds in one of my favorite places on Earth, Death Valley. Alas, with all the hassles over COVID, Gail and I will stay put here in the Seattle area this winter season. Our original intent was to visit Death Valley in January. Hopefully, next year!

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is our senior cat, T-Rex. His favorite spot in our Phoenix Cruiser is on the dash in front of the passenger. He sleeps on one side, and after the sun warms it, he flips over to warm the other side. He is an 18-year-old rescue and travels fairly well.” —Tom Phipps

Pets featured in this past week’s RV Daily Tips:

• Monday: Patches • Tuesday: Anakin • Wednesday: Chewie • Thursday: Porterhouse or “Porter” • Friday: Archer & Eli

The dogs have spoken (er, barked)! These are the most popular dog names of 2020:

Male:

1. Max 2. Charlie 3. Cooper 4. Buddy 5. Milo 6. Bear 7. Rocky 8. Duke 9. Tucker 10. Jack

Female:

1. Bella 2. Luna 3. Lucy 4. Daisy 5. Lola 6. Sadie 7. Molly 8. Bailey 9. Stella 10. Maggie

Trivia Quiz

Alexander Graham Bell is best known for inventing the telephone. But he accomplished other things. For example, he taught a dog to do what?

1: Talk • 2: Pedal a tricycle • 3: Smell cancer cells • 4: Respond to “come here” in 23 languages. The answer is here.

Laugh of the Week

Readers: This is as close as we’ll get to an X-rated photo

Leave with a song from the past

This song from 1953 proves that times do, indeed, change. Can you imagine a song today called The Cuckoo Bird in the Pickle Tree? Well, that’s the title of this one. It’s silly, of course, but then a lot of songs were silly back then.

Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a damn!

