Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

3 Comments
Newest
Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Drew
50 minutes ago

I guess you have to be a paying sub to win the rv picture Amazon gift.

Reply
Admin
RV Staff (@rvstaff)
41 minutes ago
Reply to  Drew

Where do you get that idea, Drew? This contest is open to anyone/everyone. When folks send in a picture of their RV, we don’t go through the members/paid subscribers list and sort out the ones who aren’t members. 😯 In fact, when someone other than the RV owner (one of our writers, for example) sends in a picture of an RV, we have no idea who it belongs to unless/until we hear from the RV owner with a picture proving it’s theirs. When we suggest you sign up for an email alert for our newsletters, you don’t need to donate anything to get on our mailing list. In fact, 97% of our readers don’t donate, but they can enter the contest. Take care. 🙂 —Diane at RVtravel.com

Reply
Bob
58 minutes ago

Maybe it’s just me, but I do not agree with people letting the animals lay on the dashboard of their RV’s or tow vehicles. A sudden stop or swerve could case the animal to be thrown around the vehicle, not to mention what would happen in a crash.
I also see many people driving with their pets on their laps that can distract the driver and cause an accident.
We LOVE our dog and he is always restrained when traveling. There are safe restraints that attach to the seatbelts just for this purpose.

Reply