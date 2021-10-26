Triple E RV recall: Exhaust vents could ignite RVs’ wood frames

Triple E Recreational Vehicles (Triple E) is recalling certain 2015 Free Spirit, Unity, 2015-2016 Libero, 2015-2018 Serenity, and Wonder motorhomes. The potential number of RVs affected is 2,056.

The refrigerator exhaust vents directly onto the wood frame and surfaces, which can overheat the wood. An overheated wood frame could ignite and cause a fire.

Remedy

Dealers will install metal heat deflectors and screws, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed October 27, 2021. Owners may contact Triple E customer service at 1-877-992-9906. Triple E’s number for this recall is CA#8721-1.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).