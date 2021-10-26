Tuesday, October 26, 2021

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeRV Recalls
RV Recalls

Triple E RV recall: Exhaust vents could ignite RVs’ wood frames

By Chuck Woodbury
0

Triple E Recreational Vehicles (Triple E) is recalling certain 2015 Free Spirit, Unity, 2015-2016 Libero, 2015-2018 Serenity, and Wonder motorhomes. The potential number of RVs affected is 2,056.

The refrigerator exhaust vents directly onto the wood frame and surfaces, which can overheat the wood. An overheated wood frame could ignite and cause a fire.

Remedy
Dealers will install metal heat deflectors and screws, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed October 27, 2021. Owners may contact Triple E customer service at 1-877-992-9906. Triple E’s number for this recall is CA#8721-1.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

Previous articleBeginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter Volume 2, Issue 127

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2021 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.