RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, October 26, 2021

Issue 1717

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (including our hard-working writers!).



Today’s thought

“You gain strength, courage and confidence by every experience in which you really stop to look fear in the face. You are able to say to yourself, ‘I have lived through this horror. I can take the next thing that comes along.’ You must do the thing you think you cannot do.” ―Eleanor Roosevelt

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Pumpkin Day!

On this day in history: 1936 – The first electric generator at Hoover Dam goes into full operation.

Tip of the Day

5 easy ways to make your own campfire starter

By Gail Marsh

You can feel it in the air! Fall is here. The days and nights are getting cooler. It’s perfect weather for a campfire! Do you want to spend time getting the fire going or would you rather spend more time enjoying the campfire with your family and friends? That’s an easy one for me. I’ve never been great at getting a campfire started, so I was happy to discover these simple, inexpensive ways to make my own fire starters at home. All that’s left is to take them to the campground and get ready to enjoy a fire.

Here are 5 simple campfire starters.

Yesterday’s tip of the day: One of the best tips we’ve ever heard. Read this – It could save your life

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2022 Keystone Cougar 24RDS and compares it to the 2021 Cougar 24RS, which he reviewed a few months ago. As he reports, “The single most popular model in the most popular brand of fifth wheels is the Keystone Cougar 24RDS. This smaller, lightweight and well-designed fifth wheel has been a consistently popular model for some time. I caught wind of the updates to the 2022 model – which make the popular unit even better.” Learn more.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the 2022 Entegra Anthem 44B Class A diesel pusher? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific time today, October 26, 2021. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV here (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

Last week two readers claimed their $25 Amazon gift card: Karen Bates of Smyrna, Tennessee, and Mark Cason of Palatka, Florida.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.



In Dave’s column Monday-Saturday he addresses a reader’s technical question with his expert advice. You’ll learn a lot!

Does trailer length matter when choosing a TPMS?

Dear Dave,

I am a widow, and no children to help advise. The TireMinder TPMS-TRL-4 says it is for 25 ft. or less, but I have a 26-ft. Jayco Eagle (1997). I would like to know if I could use this monitor system. If not, I have been unable to find one that says it’s for a longer trailer. Would one foot make a dangerous difference? Thank you. —Shirley

Read Dave’s response.

Did you miss Dave’s column yesterday where he answered the question: How do I check the drip tube on my Everchill fridge?

Deep cleaning your RV for a quick sale

By Silvana Clark

“When we listed our Alante Class A motorhome for sale on Craigslist, we had numerous potential buyers look at the RV. I expected that. What I didn’t expect was how many people said, “This RV is so clean! We’ve looked at lots of RVs and none are as clean as this one.” … It’s easy to believe a clean RV has also been well-maintained mechanically. So if you are planning to sell your RV, here are a few tips.

Yesterday’s featured article: Ten most popular vehicles towed behind motorhomes

Reader poll

How was the experience of your first romantic kiss?

Pucker up! Tell us here.

Quick Tip

Save your knees with these!

“Have you ever parked on a gravel lot? Hard concrete? Yep, me too. But I have a secret weapon against bruised knees while setting up or digging through my lower storage compartments on the ol’ RV. Not that I am getting old or anything! But I always have a set of knee pads on hand. Don’t leave home without them! So, on your next stop at a home store, get some and save your knees.” Thanks to Good Ol’ Chris N.!

????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

If you’ve been to the place that this is from, you’ll know this is something you’re going to want to make at home!

Website of the day

Why Are Black and Orange the Traditional Halloween Colors?

Even if you’re not celebrating Halloween, this article is still a fascinating look at why the holiday is celebrated with black and orange colors. Learning a little history never hurt anybody!

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 50 percent say they eat less red meat than they did 15 years ago (only 3 percent said they eat more, and the other 47 percent said they eat about the same).

• 6 percent think a person’s astrological sign affects a person’s personality

• 60 percent say a mouse, rat or squirrel has at one point taken up residence in their RV – 31 percent of those people say it has happened more than once.

Recent poll: Have you ever turned away from an RV park because its entrance looked junky or otherwise unappealing?

Recipe of the Day

Cinnamon Chip Pumpkin Muffins

by Laurie Sanders from Seattle, WA

Soft and sweet, these moist pumpkin muffins have just the right amount of spices. Cinnamon is front and center while the other spices linger in the background. The cinnamon-sugar topping is just enough to put these over the top. They are what you would expect to find at a coffee shop. A delicious muffin alongside morning coffee or to enjoy as an afternoon treat.

Since it’s National Pumpkin Day, making these seems like a fitting way to celebrate! Perhaps bake some for your campground neighbors? Get the recipe here.

See yesterday’s recipe: Hearty Herb and Cabernet Beef Stew

Trivia

What is the standardized unit of smell measured as? An “Olf!” Danish professor P. Ole Fanger created the smell measurement, “Olf,” which is derived from the Latin word “olfactus” meaning “smelled.” So what’s an Olf unit of measurement? Well, 1 Olf is the strength of the smell produced by a healthy adult working a sedentary job in a climate-controlled environment with the hygienic equivalent of 0.7 baths per day and a skin surface area of 1.8 square meters. Using that as a base for measurements, other smells can be determined. A heavy smoker generates 25 Olfs, while an athlete generates 30 Olfs.

*Where can you find an exact replica of the Parthenon in the U.S.? Yesterday’s trivia tells you.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is Max, our 5½-year-old Australian Shepherd. He is 52 lbs., high-energy, and loving. He loves to sit in our lap (his upper half) and give us his warm hug.” —Carla Jean Pugh

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Here’s everything to do if you lose your pet. This is an excellent resource!

Easily check the tire pressure on your inner dual tires

Do you have trouble reading the tire pressure on your RV’s inner duals? This dual head tire pressure gauge with an extension steel shaft will reach where a standard gauge won’t. Be sure you know the pressure of all your tires, or risk a potentially dangerous blowout. No batteries required. Learn more or order at a discount.

Leave here with a laugh

Thanks for sending, Jim Jaillet!

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube

RVtravel.com Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Associate editor: Diane McGovern. Senior editors: Russ and Tiña De Maris. Senior writers: Nanci Dixon, Tony Barthel, Mike Gast. Contributors: Mike Sokol, Gail Marsh, Roger Marble, Dave Solberg, Dave Helgeson, Janet Groene, Julianne Crane, Chris Guld, Machelle James, James Raia, Kate Doherty, Randall Brink, J.R. Montigel, Clint Norrell, Chris Epting and Karel Carnohan, DVM. Podcast host and producer: Scott Linden. Special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Moderators: Gary Gilmore, Linda Brady. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.

Honorary Correspondents: Loyal readers who regularly email us leads about news stories and other information and resources that aid our own news-gathering efforts.

Tom and Lois Speirs • Mike Sherman • George Bliss • Steve Barnes • Tom Hart + others who we will add later.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): mikegast@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2021 by RV Travel LLC.

