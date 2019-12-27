Truck camper “recipe for disaster” folds down on the street

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Take a short-bed pickup, add a long-box truck camper, add a little highway bounce and the result? It looks like an origami disaster! This post came from a section on reddit.com called Idiots In Cars.

We’re not quite sure how the driver gets over speed bumps, but they do probably get extra points from the “Redneck Fix-It” team for the creative use of ratcheting tie-down straps.

Undoubtedly there’s an interesting back-story here. While the original poster had little to say, other than he’d seen the rig around town, commenters had plenty to say. Much of the comments were far from complimentary: There were those who wondered if the owner had hit some pretty hard times and was making do as best they could.

File this under, “And you think you’ve seen it all.”