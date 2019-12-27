Another incredibly weird RV. Have you seen it?

Here’s another RV that we are absolutely sure never rolled off an assembly line — at least one that manufacturers recreational vehicles.

We received the photo from reader Linda Kreimeyer, who wrote:

“In August I was going up to the Rio Grande Reservoir between Creede and Lake City, Colorado. I had pulled over to let a heavy work truck go by, and then saw this strange thing coming towards me on the road.

“I couldn’t believe my eyes! I’ve been RVing for 50 years and have seen many strange homemade RV’s but nothing like this! As it passed, I decided it had been a jet fighter. I spent the night at a River Hill campground just up the road and was told it had spent the night there the previous night. Yes, it was licensed and road worthy. My cousins saw it near the Tetons in Wyoming.”

Do you know anything about this unusual vehicle? Let us know.

And thank you, Linda, for sharing this with us!

##RVT928