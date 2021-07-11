New Truck Preview: Lowly GMC Canyon tries again in 2023

What can GMC do to improve the country’s worst-selling midsized pickup truck? The 2023 Canyon, the debut of the truck’s third generation, will feature a new exterior and interior.

A more modern stylized exterior including a new fascia will highlight the exterior; the interior will be based on an improved offer of the current GMT 31XX platform. The Canyon is also distinguishable by its massive grille, projector-beam headlights and LED running lights.

The same powertrain as the current model will be offered on the 2023 GMC Canyon and with three engine options. Standard features will include additional equipment, although details haven’t been announced.

GMC Canyon: New life for the lowly truck?

The base engine is a 2.5-liter 4-cylinder with 200 horsepower and 190 lb-ft of torque. It is available with a 6-speed automatic transmission and with either two- or four-wheel drive.

The first optional engine is a 3.6-liter V6 with 308 horsepower and an eight-speed automatic transmission. A 2.8-liter turbo-diesel engine with 181 horsepower has a 6-speed automatic transmission standard.

The premium Denali trim has 20-inch wheels, a polished exhaust tip and a larger, revised grille. The AT4 off-road variant is geared toward rugged adventure driving.

Towing capacity is 7,700 pounds.

According to the manufacturer, the 2023 GMC Canyon, in either the Extended Cab or Crew Cab, will seat five in comfort on vinyl, cloth or leather.

Prices haven’t been announced. The current GMC Canyon has a starting MSRP of $26,500; The Denali trim begins at $45,000.

The 2020 GMC Canyon, the latest year model with yearly sales figures available, was the country’s poorest-selling midsized truck. Total sales in the U.S. were 25,190, more than 23 percent lower than in 2019.

