Saturday, July 10, 2021
Saturday, July 10, 2021
I'm looking for...
HomePickup Trucks
Pickup Trucks

New Truck Preview: Lowly GMC Canyon tries again in 2023

By James Raia
0

What can GMC do to improve the country’s worst-selling midsized pickup truck? The 2023 Canyon, the debut of the truck’s third generation, will feature a new exterior and interior.

A more modern stylized exterior including a new fascia will highlight the exterior; the interior will be based on an improved offer of the current GMT 31XX platform. The Canyon is also distinguishable by its massive grille, projector-beam headlights and LED running lights.

The same powertrain as the current model will be offered on the 2023 GMC Canyon and with three engine options. Standard features will include additional equipment, although details haven’t been announced.

GMC Canyon: New life for the lowly truck?

The base engine is a 2.5-liter 4-cylinder with 200 horsepower and 190 lb-ft of torque. It is available with a 6-speed automatic transmission and with either two- or four-wheel drive.

The 2020 GMC Canyon 4-door extended cab is the least expensive truck to insure.
The GMC Canyon (a 2020 model is pictured) is the least expensive pickup truck to insure in the United States. The Canyon is also the country’s perennially poorest selling midsized pickup truck.

The first optional engine is a 3.6-liter V6 with 308 horsepower and an eight-speed automatic transmission. A 2.8-liter turbo-diesel engine with 181 horsepower has a 6-speed automatic transmission standard.

The premium Denali trim has 20-inch wheels, a polished exhaust tip and a larger, revised grille. The AT4 off-road variant is geared toward rugged adventure driving.

Towing capacity is 7,700 pounds.

According to the manufacturer, the 2023 GMC Canyon, in either the Extended Cab or Crew Cab, will seat five in comfort on vinyl, cloth or leather.

Prices haven’t been announced. The current GMC Canyon has a starting MSRP of $26,500; The Denali trim begins at $45,000.

The 2020 GMC Canyon, the latest year model with yearly sales figures available, was the country’s poorest-selling midsized truck. Total sales in the U.S. were 25,190, more than 23 percent lower than in 2019.

James Raia, a syndicated columnist in Sacramento, California, publishes a free weekly automotive podcast and electronic newsletter. Sign-ups are available on his website, www.theweeklydriver.com. He can be reached via email: james@jamesraia.com.

##RVT1008b

Previous articleGood News: Things to smile about this week, July 11, 2021
Next articleNew insurance product may be a game changer for RVers

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Follow us!

31,714FansLike
26,179FollowersFollow
66,000SubscribersSubscribe

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

© 2021 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.