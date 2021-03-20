Truck spill woes: millions of bees, pizza, milk and lots of money

By James Raia

They could have been scenes from comedy movies or low-level horror films. And since no one was seriously hurt, a little truck humor seems fine. Here are some stories regarding unusual cargo that’s fallen or spilled off vehicles traveling the country’s highways.

The industry site freightwaves.com has documented odd circumstances when something’s gone wrong – 14 million bees on the I-5 median at the I-405 interchange near Lynnwood, Washington, to the hundreds of pizzas spilled on the highway in Little Rock, Arkansas, on I-30, just east of I-430.

Truck accidents make messes

A payload of milk spilled in a crash on the I-30 overpass at MacArthur Boulevard in Grand Prairie, near Dallas, Texas. And how about the restored $98,000 (and just-purchased) 1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1 429 involved in an accident in Dawsonville, Georgia. It was being transported to its new owner from Rochester, New York?

And then there’s the case of an armored truck in New Jersey carrying $2 million that flipped on the New Jersey turnpike. The result: Tens of thousands of dollars in coins spilled onto the road.

In the pizza incident, a westbound section of the highway was closed for more than four hours while crews cleaned up the spill. No one was hurt but on-the-scene officials said the combination of the spilled diesel fuel mixed with the pizza crust, pepperoni, cheese and sauce made a “slippery spot.”

The aftermath of the armored truck crash required state troopers and turnpike maintenance crews five hours to gather the change. They used brooms and shovels and placed it into plastic buckets.

“We’re in the toll business, but nobody’s ever seen this much coinage on the road in their life,” Joe Orlando, a turnpike spokesperson, told the website. “They were down on their hands and knees in the grass 100 feet away. It was just covered in change.”

