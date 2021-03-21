2022 Ford Super Duty truck series coming soon with more tech

By James Raia

The brawn and bravado of pickup trucks are defined in the pending 2022 Ford Super Duty offerings.

The models – F-250, F-350 and F-450 – have impressive statistics for the mammoth segment, specifically in areas important to RVers.

Powered by gasoline and diesel engine options, the 2022 model beasts have options:

The 7.3-liter gasoline V-8 produces 430 horsepower and 475 lb-ft of torque;

The turbodiesel 6.7-liter Power Stroke V-8 includes 475 horsepower and 1,050 lb-ft of torque;

A gasoline 6.2-liter V-8 also remains available.

2022 Ford F-Series Super Duty: Superior towing capacity

Current max towing and hauling numbers are also massive: 37,000 pounds gooseneck, 32,500 pounds fifth-wheel, 24,200 pounds conventional and 7,850 pounds for payload.

The 2022 series will be available with Ford’s new cloud-connected Sync 4 infotainment system and a 12-inch color touchscreen. For those who prefer traditional knobs or buttons, they’ll be offered for frequently used functions.

The current Super Duty series features Sync 3 and an 8.0-inch screen. Sync 4 has twice the computing power. Its upgrades include wirelessly connect to smartphones for easy integration of Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Sync AppLink apps.

Sync 4 will be standard on Lariat and above models; Sync 3 will be standard on the XLT and as an option on the XL.

The 2022 F-Series joins the 2021 Ford F-150, 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E and 2021 Ford Bronco offering Sync 4 technology.

Ford hasn’t yet released pricing for the 2022 Super Duty lineup, which the manufacturer announced will be available in the summer of 2021.

