RV Review: 2021 Cherokee 274VFK V-nose travel trailer

One of the easiest ways to look like a goofball is to make an assumption. There’s an old saying about that and it’s often very accurate. What am I going on about? RV Travel reader Jim C asked if I would take a look at the Cherokee 274VFK. I had assumed (see what that means?) that that model was dropped for 2022. Apparently not.

I’ve written about a lot of Cherokee products recently and these things seem to come in waves. But Cherokee used to have more V-nose models in their lineup and, at the present time, I didn’t think they were still making them. But there is that one lone wolf and that happens to be the Cherokee 274VFK.

V-nose trailers

I remember when I was selling RVs, the people who would haul them in from the factory really liked the V-nose trailers, saying that they towed exceptionally well. This seems to make sense, to my way of thinking, as the V-nose design would seem like it cut through the wind more readily than even the curvy fronts of most travel trailers.

This design also provides some interesting floor plan options with that unusual front end, including models with kitchens up front and models with the bedroom in the back. In fact, a friend of mine had one with the bedroom toward the nose but the bathroom was actually in the V-nose portion of the trailer which meant two sinks in a travel trailer.

This particular configuration gives you a kitchen in the front – which also is an opportunity to take advantage of that unusual shape.

For example, the countertops in the kitchen sort of “wrap around” that V-nose, with the sink right in the V of the nose. On either side are countertops, and the stove is on the camp side. This also affords decent windows in the kitchen. However, unlike in trailers with curved windshields, these panes are completely flat. What that means is that if you do happen to have a broken window, any glass shop in the country can replace it.

Another interesting thing about the V-nose trailer is that the propane tanks are inside a compartment under the counter rather than out on the nose itself. The battery(ies), too, are in a compartment. So if you do choose to go with pricey lithium batteries or even AGM batteries, they’re behind lock and key. Although that key is likely a 751 – which means everyone in the campground has a copy.

Model specifics

There are a few things I really like about this trailer, including the almost laughably huge open space in the middle of the trailer.

On the road side is a slide with the sofa and dinette in it. On the opposite side is a single barrel-style chair behind which are floor-to-ceiling windows. The open space on the floor is gigantic for a travel trailer and makes this model feel particularly huge.

Add those huge windows on the camp side and you have a trailer that is really well-suited to camping in places you’ll want to look at. Of course, the down side to giant floor-to-ceiling windows is that there’s a lot of thermal loss there. But you just turn up the heater or air conditioner and enjoy the view on those fall and spring days.

What I haven’t mentioned in other reviews of Cherokee models is that this brand comes with a subwoofer in the ceiling, which helps create bass response in music. While a single 4” subwoofer isn’t going to create earth-shattering bass response, it is better than the speakers in most other stick-and-tin trailers – so give credit where it’s due.

For those who don’t like the stable steps, there are two different step styles in this trailer. One on the back door leads to the bedroom, and one on the front leads to the main living space.

You can absolutely access the kitchen and bathroom when this trailer is in travel mode. But you may have to get to the bathroom through the back door and the kitchen through the front.

Things I have written

I was called out, rightfully so, about things I had written in the past and, very specifically, about leaf spring suspensions. I will adhere to the fact that I am not a big fan of traditional leaf spring suspensions. But I am more willing to overlook this type of design in more affordable trailers than I am in large fifth wheel models and more premium travel trailers. I had very specifically mentioned this in a story about the Grand Design 22MLE travel trailer, which is marketed as a high-end model.

Today’s trailer also sports a simple leaf spring suspension.

I had also mentioned using Azdel in the laminated wall construction. This trailer doesn’t use that either. In fact, the walls of “stick-and-tin” trailers are hung walls – meaning they’re stapled to a wood frame. This is one of the reasons I recommend wood-framed trailers more to people who are better at maintenance. They can last decades if you take care of them.

But the corrugated sides offer plenty of opportunity for seals that aren’t maintained to let water in. That can spell disaster for a wooden frame. All RVs require regular maintenance of the seals. The consequences of not doing this maintenance are never good. They can be especially bad if there’s wood in the build, including Luan – as with many laminated trailers.

In summary

I like V-nose trailers a lot, and this is a good example of using the space to one’s advantage. I have mentioned in the past that I like the fact that Cherokee uses painted panels and has fewer stickers decorating the outside than many other brands. That means that, in theory, the exterior of the trailer will look good longer with less maintenance.

I’d like to see more V-nose trailers out there but, since there aren’t many, this is a choice that really takes advantage of the floor plan. This is also a model with a lot of reserve cargo carrying capacity, at 2,938 pounds. My only wish is that, for boondocking, there was more water storage aboard – but that can be solved with portable water containers.

Overall the Cherokee 274VFK is definitely a nice combination of features for the money.

