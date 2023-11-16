Thursday, November 16, 2023

Speed cameras in Michigan – Legislature moves on idea

By Russ and Tiña De Maris
Speed cameras in Michigan
The state’s legislature is considering allowing speed cameras in Michigan. Dubbed by some as “speed ticket cameras,” the traffic monitoring devices would be allowed in work zones. The Michigan Senate Transportation, Mobility and Infrastructure Committee met recently to consider legislation already approved in the House. That legislation would authorize automated speed enforcement in work zones.

Green light for automated enforcement

Two bills would allow speed ticket cameras for enforcing vehicle speeds in work zones on a highway or street. Specifically, HB4132 and HB4133 would give the Michigan State Police and the Michigan Department of Transportation the green light to use automated enforcement at sites that don’t have guard rails or other barriers.

At present, there are no speed cameras in Michigan, nor red-light cameras. Under current Wolverine State law, a law enforcement officer must witness violations for a ticket to stick.

If the bills make it through the legislature and are approved by the governor, things could get sticky for speeders. Vehicle owners would get violation notices mailed to them if their rigs are spotted traveling at least 10 mph above the posted speed limit. First-time offenders would get a written warning. Repeat offenders, those with violations within three years, could get fined up to $150. Additional offenses within the same time frame would net fines up to $300.

A revenue generator?

While some would suggest speed cameras in Michigan would simply be a revenue generator, others disagree. Speed camera use has been pushed by the U.S. Department of Transportation as one tool to aid in reducing traffic fatalities. The agency stated that “automated speed enforcement, if deployed equitably and applied appropriately to roads with the greatest risk of harm due to speeding, can provide significant safety benefits and save lives.”

Russ and Tiña went from childhood tent camping to RVing in the 1980s when the ground got too hard. They've been tutored in the ways of RVing (and RV repair) by a series of rigs, from truck campers, to a fifth-wheel, and several travel trailers. In addition to writing scores of articles on RVing topics, they've also taught college classes for folks new to RVing. They authored the book, RV Boondocking Basics.


