Two cats test positive for coronavirus. Should you be worried for your pet?

By Terri Nighswonger

Two cats in Brazos County, Texas, have tested positive for COVID-19. The cats were swabbed as part of a study being conducted at Texas A&M University to understand how pets living in high-risk households might be impacted.

The cats were in separate homes and asymptomatic. The team has been testing dogs and cats that lived in homes where at least one person was affected by COVID-19. The study, which began in June, found there is a chance for pets to become infected in COVID-19-positive homes. Pet owners should be cautious if they become infected.

The study was not designed to test whether pets become infected from owners or vice versa. There was also no correlation that pets contribute to the spread of the disease.

When a pet is found to be positive, researchers said, they will work with the owners to make sure the pet is staying home and is not interacting with other pets. It should be isolated in much the same way as humans.

In July, a dog in Fort Worth tested positive for the virus after its owners had the virus. In April, federal officials confirmed that two cats in different parts of New York had tested positive for the virus. They had mild respiratory illnesses.