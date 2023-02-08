Update from AJ’s Getaway Family RV Campground

By Machelle James

My mind is mush and my body is so sore that I can barely sit down. That is best how to describe my situation as AJ and I arrive home today. We just spent 13 days in Quartzsite, AZ, for the annual Quartzsite Sports, Vacation & RV Show. We decided to sign up for this event as we have heard how many people visit it (over 100K), and we needed to meet them!

As first-timers, we had 5000 flyers, 1200 koozies plus lanyards, and had T-shirt giveaways. We had our RV wrapped for our travels, and we had a canopy professionally designed for the show. Our job was to inform the guests that AJ’s Getaway Family RV Campground is a newer campground in N.E. Arizona and we are open for business.

I have to admit that AJ and I did a great job working together and taking turns answering questions and truly working as a team. We were on our feet all day and exhausted in the evenings. Of course, we had a few nights where we met up with another vendors for dinner and drinks. I can tell you that Silly Al’s Pizza is truly a place to stop and eat at. We went there 3 times, it was so good.

Then we discovered the swap meet behind the event, over at Tyson Wells. We discovered a whole other type of wheelin’ and dealin’. From clothes, blankets, rocks and gems, to flags, RV and kitchen supplies to MANY food vendors. It was unreal! We have to give a SHOUT OUT to Beer Belly’s Adult Day Care. It is an outdoor bar in the middle of nowhere. With a food truck, cold drinks and country bands, it was packed every single day!

We were parked in the midway, just outside the big event tent with our RV, so our booth was right in front of it. This was very convenient to grab a snack, get more coffee and use the restroom! We met people all the way from Quebec, Canada, and from all over the U.S., as well.

One event that was memorable was one of our visitors who stopped by didn’t speak English. She looked Canadian, so I spoke to her in French. Her eyes lit up, she held my hands, and was SO surprised I spoke French. It was only beginner French, but she walked away with a smile and in AWE! Well, let me tell you what else happened. I had to pick AJ’s jaw up off the floor as he has never heard me speak French, He didn’t even know I could do it! He was in shock and shaking his head, wondering how his wife of 27 years had never spoken French before. Well, to be honest, I haven’t been in a situation to speak it. Plus, I like to keep him on his toes.

We even had many readers like you come by and introduce themselves! That was so very special to us as we were able to see the faces behind the names. I told them I would write an update, as they were all dying to know what we’ve been up to.

Update on AJ’s Getaway

So, in a nutshell, our washing machine froze and died as it is in on outdoor shed. So we had to fix everything and get a new machine. AJ had the power lines removed from overhead lines and they are now buried at the entrance. He rewired the wash bays for the side-by-sides, as you couldn’t run two power washers at a time last season. He also fixed the many fence posts that warped due to weather.

We installed a new Ramada in one of our two RV Buddy Sites. That was not fun as it was SOOO cold, but necessary. We also are remodeling the Check-In store, as we found out the counters were on the wrong side of the store. Our backs were to the windows and I was constantly turning around. The counters are now on the opposite side of where they were, so I can see who is coming in at all times.

I made new brochures and flyers for this season as well as new car security tags. I’ve been busy on the backend making reservations for private events and working with our Chamber of Commerce for our town’s events for the year. I am looking for an Event Coordinator to help with events during the season, as we are having BBQ’s and Movie Night in the trees. We are having other events, as well, and I want to make sure I have help this year.

We are also changing the store up with more items for kids—like forest-type of stuffed animals, bracelets and toys. Plus, we’re editing our candy choices based on last year’s sales. We are in the process of editing our logo a bit and making new T-shirt designs for 2023.

We are still waiting for the ground to dry up a bit so we can level the sites that need to be more level, as we had a few sink in the rains last season. The good news is we have 100 tons of gravel ready to be used when grading is done.

We have a to-do list with 15 more items, so we will be busy until we open in mid-April. We are working as much as we can while the weather is decent, as it is so unpredictable to plan for weeks out at a time. I will say I am feeling anxious, as April is only 2 months away.

Our new granddaughter arrived 3 days ago and we decided to fly to meet her in March for a week! Her name is Nova and she is HUGE, at 9 lbs. 13 oz., and 21 inches long. She is healthy, and we cannot wait to meet her in person!

Jenna is doing well and is liking her time with us and the peace and quiet of winter.

Thank You for your continued support and for following our Campground stories as we continue to improve.

See You in the Trees, and please leave a message!

AJ, Machelle and Jenna

Machelle James and her husband, AJ, built, from the ground up, a 15-acre RV park in Heber-Overgaard, Arizona, in the beautiful White Mountains 140 miles from Phoenix.

