Reasons to update your RV faucet

RV faucets for kitchens and bathrooms are the unsung focal point of the room. All the activity in bathrooms and kitchens revolves around the sink. The RV faucet is the sink’s crowning jewel. An old, malfunctioning RV faucet may provide a good reason for replacement, but upgrading the interior décor may be another.

Choosing a stylish design can really make a difference inside the room. RV faucets offer modern metallic finishes on many new RV faucets that offer not only superior performance and water conservation but also add dramatic visual impact to the room.

RV faucet replacement

Replacing an RV faucet is a fairly straightforward procedure, but the cramped spaces in the RV and lack of easy visibility beneath a sink can lead to a nightmare for the average plumber.

Here are some examples of those cramped areas.

What to think about when purchasing a new faucet

Most bathroom sinks are either 4″ in the center or have a single lever hole. For the galley/kitchen sink, most are 8″ in the center or a single lever hole. If you’re planning to replace a 2-hole faucet and want to go with a single lever style, in most cases you will need to cut a new hole in the countertop as well as use a supplied base plate that comes with the faucet. I hope this info helps give you some tips on upgrading your faucets.

DIY tools and supplies you might need to have on hand.

These are all great fittings and tools to keep on hand when traveling in case you end up with a leak. It will allow you to make repairs and keep you traveling without being without water.

More from Dustin

Read more of Dustin’s articles here.

##RVT1112