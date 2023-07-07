Friday, July 7, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeMaintenance & Repair
Maintenance & Repair

Reasons to update your RV faucet

By Dustin Simpson
0

RV faucets for kitchens and bathrooms are the unsung focal point of the room. All the activity in bathrooms and kitchens revolves around the sink. The RV faucet is the sink’s crowning jewel. An old, malfunctioning RV faucet may provide a good reason for replacement, but upgrading the interior décor may be another.

Choosing a stylish design can really make a difference inside the room. RV faucets offer modern metallic finishes on many new RV faucets that offer not only superior performance and water conservation but also add dramatic visual impact to the room.

RV faucet replacement

Replacing an RV faucet is a fairly straightforward procedure, but the cramped spaces in the RV and lack of easy visibility beneath a sink can lead to a nightmare for the average plumber.

Here are some examples of those cramped areas.

Kitchen sink area.
Lavatory sink area.

What to think about when purchasing a new faucet

Most bathroom sinks are either 4″ in the center or have a single lever hole. For the galley/kitchen sink, most are 8″ in the center or a single lever hole. If you’re planning to replace a 2-hole faucet and want to go with a single lever style, in most cases you will need to cut a new hole in the countertop as well as use a supplied base plate that comes with the faucet. I hope this info helps give you some tips on upgrading your faucets.

DIY tools and supplies you might need to have on hand.

These are all great fittings and tools to keep on hand when traveling in case you end up with a leak. It will allow you to make repairs and keep you traveling without being without water.

More from Dustin

Read more of Dustin’s articles here.

##RVT1112

Dustin Simpson
Dustin Simpsonhttps://calrvspecialists.com/
I have worn many hats in the RV industry through the years. From an RV Technician, Warranty Administrator, Parts Administrator, Parts Manager, Service Manager and now Business Owner. I have even been deemed an RV Expert by the California court system, working on behalf of the customers, dealers, and manufacturers. My repair facility has been servicing customers at the same location since 2003. What sets us apart from the dealerships is we are here to fix and maintain what you have, and not sell you a new one. Whether you own a million-dollar unit or an entry level, my message to you will be the same, it needs to be maintained.
Previous article
RV expert picks the BEST 5th wheel brands for 2023
Next article
Can I camp in an ADA site?

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE