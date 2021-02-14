Happy Valentine wishes from our readers

In yesterday’s RVtravel.com newsletter we invited readers to send a special Valentine message to their “Special Someone.”

[Editor’s Note: Thank you to all of you who submitted a Valentine’s message. In our often stressful world you reminded us of the goodness in people, and of the wonder of loving and being loved. It took us a long time yesterday to type these messages in, but it was a pleasure, with smiles on our faces every minute!]

Here they are!

• To Debbie from Andy: The day we met, I knew you were the one. My heart and soul are yours forever! I Love YOU!! Happy Valentine’s Day!

• To Vicki from Mark: We’ve been married now for 20 years. You’re still as lovely as you were when we met. I remember our 1st camping trip fondly in the pop-up, many miles and many trips ago. Look forward to many more together.

• To Spicy Enchilada from Boopo: Spending our lives together, whether on or off the road, is a dream come true.

• To Judy from Bill: Happy Valentine’s Day!

• To Mary, my Sweetheart, from Dave: With all my love on this cold and snowy day. Love Ya.

• To My Brick from Bitter End: My Love, You are my treasure. The years we have had exploring this magnificent home of ours have been beyond happiness. I Love You!

• To Roger from Gloria: You came into my life at the perfect time, and you’ll be at my side forever. I love you to the Moon and back.

• To Alice Hamilton Pulliam from Bob: To my lovely wonderful wife, the last 4 1/2 years we’ve been married have been some of the happiest years of my life. You make every day a holiday, every moment with you is wonderful. HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY my love. All my love, Bob.

• To Karin from Carl: To my great wife and best friend.

• To Denise from Tom: You’re retiring, gonna be a grandma and starting a new RV adventure. You’re the one who makes me whole, I’m just so lucky!

• To Ellen from Bob: To my beautiful angel, you still take my breath away after 43 years! I thank God for you.

• To the Boss Lady from the Absent Minded Professor: Let’s you, me and Archie get outta Dodge in April. This COVID thing is getting old and, hey, we got our shots. Happy Valentine’s Day!

• To Y from Yauthor: Hey Wye, you’re the best one I could be locked down with in our RV waiting out Covid, safe alone and together. Love, your Valentine.

• To Debbie from Cary: To my sun, my stars, my moon, my life partner. The open road is ours, let’s explore it together. Love you forever!

• To Susan from Don: Happy Valentine’s Day, my Love. Looking forward to another 51 years RV’ing together! If we don’t get that far, it’s been one terrific ride anyway!

• To Puddleduck from Pish: We have lived a full life together, weathered a storm or two, and we survived COVID! Happy Valentine’s to my life partner.

• To Celina from Frank: Thanks for being my sweetheart! Can’t wait ’til we can get back on the road. Love you!

“Love has nothing to do with what you are expecting to get — only with what you are expecting to give — which is everything!” — Katherine Hepburn

• To Tshlaru from Joey: I can’t tell you how happy I am to be “full timing” with you in our B class van! May the adventure continue!

• To Kathy from Lyle: To my best friend — I can’t wait to start our year on the open road together — wouldn’t want to do it without you!! Love you!

• To Maga from Papa: Thank you for saving me from myself! I love you!

• To Mijoel from Silly Putty: Although it’s freezing outside, my heart is on fire with love for you! Happy Valentine’s Day, My Love!

• To Dennis DeNoi from Cheryl: That one letter led to you!! I love every day of traveling with my Marine, here’s to many more years.

• To Wheezie from George: You have been my Special Valentine for 49 years. I love you to the moon and back!

• To Harriet from John: Thank you for being my best friend for the past 45 years! Looking forward to spending the many years remaining with you at my side!

• To Jimmie Lee from Nanci: Happy 38th Valentine’s Day! Loving the “Happy Trails” of our life and travels together. Love you!

In 1910, 18-year-old Joyce Clyde Hall stepped off a train in Kansas City, Mo., with nothing but two shoeboxes of postcards under his arm. He had little money – but he had an entrepreneurial spirit and the determination of a pioneer. He quickly made a name for himself selling those postcards. But when the sales declined he and his brothers started offering high-quality Valentine’s and Christmas cards. One day that company would become Hallmark!

Today, Valentine’s Day is the second-largest holiday for sending greeting cards in the United States, with approximately 145 million cards exchanged industry-wide. This year, Hallmark has more than 3,300 Valentine’s Day cards to choose from.

• To NSTB from Deb: After 31 years (4 of them full timing), you are still my sweetie! Love you.

• To Georgeana from Mike: I hope we can camp together for 20 more years.

• To My Sweet Cook from Your Pook: What a great adventure; I am blessed to have you as my co-creating, co-pilot every day. You are my love and help to make each day better. xxxxxxxx Nan

• To Deb-Deb from Jorgé: The best wife, friend and camping queen a guy could ever hope for! Love you to the moon and back!

• To Beautiful Barb from Kareful Kelly: Thank you for agreeing to spend this last adventurous segment of our life together!

• To Rick from Sweetie: Just want to say I love you very much. You are still my best friend. Hope for many more years together.

• To Charlette Champlin from Bob Champlin: Happy Valentine’s Day to the best traveling companion ever. Married for over ten years and three years on the road. Love you so very much!

• To Bonnie Jean from Blaise: To my love, the camper is covered in snow but awaits warmer days. You are the most fantastic travel partner and I cherish our travels together.

• To Tom from Joyce: This will be our 49th Valentine together. Each year I love you more and every day I thank the Lord for bringing us together. We’ve only just begun! Happy Valentine’s Day.

• To Vacation Lover Ann from Vacation Lover Chris: You are the only person in the world with whom I want to spend time with traveling in a shaking and rattling box (aka an RV)!

• To Steve from Sue: Your Valentine’s Day!

• To Jack from Brenda: Happy Valentine’s Day, Jack! My favorite times with you include getting to Alaska and back. Thanks for always emptying the tanks, especially the black. 🙂

• To Sandy Donovan from Dick Kashdin: Happy Valentines Day. We have had a wonderful 20 years together including 20 wonderful Valentine’s Days. May we have many more. With Love. Dick

• To Nynns from Den: You have been my best and favorite life traveling partner on the road and off in the past 44+ years. Love you, Den

• To Sparky from Fred: Happy Valentine’s Day to the love of my life and the best travel companion anybody could ask or wish for!

• To Bob from Pam: Happy Valentine’s Day to my Better Half who makes me a better person. I don’t always act like I appreciate you, but I do more than you will ever know.

Love Pam

• To Helen from Joe: Thank you for being my Valentine ever since you accepted the engagement ring I offered you 68 years ago this weekend on Friday, Feb. 13, 1949.

• To Jeff from Rebecca: From Amtrak to RV – 45 years of love from your favorite navigator! Happy Valentine’s Day!

• To All from Web: “Love is a lot like a backache, it doesn’t show up on X-rays, but you know it’s there.” – George Burns

• To Larry from Linda: Happy Valentine’s Day to my perfect husband, my best friend, and the best life and road partner! Love you!

• To Betty from Steven: Happy Valentine’s Day, Sweetie!

• To Romeo from Juliet: Looking forward to our upcoming adventure together, our road trip to the beach! So happy we have each other during this unusual time. Kisses!

• To Shirley from Gene: I love you to Pluto and back!

• To Llama from Lamette: Happy Valentine’s Day! May we continue this great journey. Love you!

BET YOU DIDN’T KNOW!

According to Hallmark, on average 220,000 marriage proposals are made every Valentine’s Day.

• To Bill from Nelda: I do LOVE you.

• To Sheila B from Ike: Thanks for being my best friend and my everything <3. 12 & counting

• To Sunkiss from NSK: So happy I found you first!

• To Cutie from DebDeb: RVing with you in retirement is the best! So much fun, wonderful experiences, and it makes me love you more! Be my Valentine forever!

To JT from ET: On this Valentine’s Day, I thank you for 25 years and for being my sweetheart and Valentine every day. I love you.

• To Ronnie from Judy: Happy Valentine’s Day to my best friend and husband of almost 49 years. Love you very much!

• To Ray (My Babe) to Bonnie (Sweetness): Happy 37th Valentine’s Day to my soulmate! Celebrating our 35th Wedding Anniversary this 4th of July! Would never want to celebrate with anyone else. All my Love Always and 4ever.

• To Millie from Bob: Our next chapter in the adventure travels we share are a mere months away and I cannot wait to be on the road with you Sweetheart!

• To MSN from SAZ: Happy Valentine’s Day. To a healthy ’21. I love you.

• To Chris from Slanty: Cant wait to get you back home in the backseat of my Camaro Big Boy.

• To Betty from Mike: This last year has showed that our love can carry us through anything. I love you.

• To The Best Husband Anyone Could Ask For, Mark, from Me and the pups: Happy Valentine’s Day! We (me, Spike, & Gracie) love you lots and lots!

“When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.” — Nora Ephron

• To Ray from Monica: You make the journey worth the ride! Happy Valentine’s Day! Love, Monica

• To Robert H from Beth H: Happy Valentine’s Day to the love of my life. We’ve taken some journeys together, but the best is yet to come. Love you bunches!

• To Roger from Karen: Happy V-Day, rljuhl! Love you!

• To Cathy Loustalot from Norman Loustalot: Happy Valentine’s to you, may we have many more. Love you!

• To David from Melody: I love you since the very beginning. I love you more every year. Thanks for all you do for us.

• To Dan from Carol: Happy Valentine’s Day to the best partner that anyone could have. Love you to the Moon and back. Here’s to many more years.

• To Dave from Oddgob: I’m loving being full-time RVers together. Thank you for taking such good care of the RV, me, and our pets. Love you forever!

• To Cynthia from Bill and Sophie: Hoping you will enjoy the day.

• To Ed from Rose: Happy Valentine’s Birthday!!

• To Jane from Larry: Repubs are Red and Dems are Blue. I hate tRump,

But I Love You!

• To Beets or Bite from Bon: Happy Valentine’s Day!! Can’t wait to get back in the trailer again. I love you more!

• To Chas from Vicki: We met very young and went separate ways. Thank God he brought us back together to have and to hold. Happy Valentine’s Day. I love you!

BET YOU DIDN’T KNOW!

Valentine’s Day was first declared to be on February 14 in the year 1537!

• To Brett from Betsy: To my husband and best friend. I choose you everyday. Love you forever. Happy Valentine’s Day!

• To Misty from Tom: To my Valentine, my best friend, my traveling partner – Happy Valentine’s Day. I love you to the ends of the Highways and back!

• To Brenda Odom from Your Hubby: You have been my valentine for the past 37 years and I want to keep it going for as long as our savior lets us. I love you with all my heart.

• To Mike P from Donna P: Thank you for the adventure of a lifetime. I love you very much! Love Donna.

• Kathy from Norm: Happy Valentine’s Day, Kathy! Our 59th. Looking forward to lots of fun in our “new” replacement motorhome after the fire.

• To The Best Wife in the World from Michael: Thank you being my wife for the last 60 years. I will love you forever.

• To Sherrie from Richard: Happy Valentine’s Day my love. You are the light in my life. I love you.

• To Rick from Linda: Happy 51st Valentine’s Day. Our travels through life couldn’t get any better. Here’s to many more adventures together. Love you always!

• To Steve T from Susan T: There is nobody that I would rather roam the world with than YOU my love. HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY. Let’s rock the RV!

“To love and be loved is to feel the sun from both sides.” — David Viscott

• To Man Dan from Your Nette: Life has been a bit crazy this year but I wouldn’t want to go through life without you! All my LOVE! Nette

• To Evelyn from Jim: To my best friend/love of my life. We met, 27 days after that we were married. 51 years later our love and friendship keeps growing!

• To Thom from Debbie: Happy Valentine’s Day my love. So glad we found each other. Love our RV life together.

• To Dan from Barbara: Thank you husband for always loving me – no matter how crazy I make you! I love you. Happy Valentine’s Day!

• To Denny from Cheryl: 2021 will be our 50th year knowing each other and our 47th year being married. Thank you for being my Valentine-FOREVER!

To Brenda from Your Husband: To my awesome wife and life partner in this full time RV lifestyle. I love ya mucho!

To Trudy from Steve: I love you and am blessed to have you in my life. This is but a little token of how much you mean to me. May we have many more years together.

To Allen from Mackie: Happy Valentine’s Day to my best friend, camping, hunting and fishing buddy and the love of my life for over 50 years. I love you!

• To Deb. D from Pete: In and out of the RV, you’ve been my true-love, best friend and Valentine for 50+ years. You brighten and warm my life!

• To John from Helen: Happy Valentine’s Day, we’ve had some great trips, looking forward to continuing our fun adventures. Love, Helen

• From Karen to Bob: Can’t wait for the warmer weather so we can cuddle up in the motorhome.

• To My darling wife: Happy Valentine’s Day. Honey bun, you are everything a man could want, the best wife, mother and traveling companion. I will love you forever.

• To Debbie from Garry: Happy Valentine’s Day to the love of my life. There’s no one else with whom I could share love so big in space so small.

• To Linda Todd from Kelly Todd: To the love of my life and best Christian wife one could ever have, at home, as we camp and travel. I love you!

• To Sharon from Roy: Sharon, you changed my world, you’re the one. Please stay my Valentine. My wife, my life.

• To WUNGA from Jamie: You will always be mine and me yours. Love you forever.

• To Maursa from Bud: Love ya! Wanna get married again? To me?

• To Brenda from Jerry: “Sweethaat”- on this special day I’d like to express my appreciation for being my “padner” on our RV experiences over the years.

• To Lizzie-beth from CW Dad: You will be my Valentine forever and ever.

• To Brian Sutton from Sue Blumenfeld: Ruby and I love you to Jupiter and back a gigabillion times!

• To Babydoll from Bunnyboy: Happy Valentine’s Day! Every day is special. I love you!

• To Linda from Kirk: It’s getting close to four years of marriage and it still feels like our honeymoon. I love you so much. Forever is not long enough.

• To Wendy from Robert: Happy Valentine’s Day. I hope we both feel better soon.

• To Becky from Bob: I know this isn’t a great Valentine’s Day gift, but I love you and owe you one nice camping trip (when the temp gets warmer).

• To Bud from Budd: Life has been an adventure, Babe. I wouldn’t have walked it with anyone but you. Until death temporarily separates us. Love you.

• To Suzie Q from Chicken: I know I have an angel. She was sent from heaven above to help me every day and give me lots of love.

• To The Man from Claire: Thanks for being you! All my love, Claire

• To Dickmac from Dutchstar Princess: Never wanted a soft pretzel, ever. At Daytona track. Cheese cup calling my name. He went to Level 3 from 4 to get me one. That’s love.

• To Pauline from Chuck: I loved you then, I love you now, always have, always will. You will forever be My Dear Bride.

• To RSS from CJS: Camping with you is better than chocolate covered strawberries. Grow old with me, the best is yet to be. Love you bunches!

• To Heron (Pat) from Pegasus (Ed): God has blessed us for 41+ years of marriage, from Alaska, Hawaii, Newfoundland, Florida and beyond. Excited for the next 41! I love you!

• To Rick from Linda: You’ve been my valentine for 45 years! Will you be mine for the next 45? Love You!

• To Barbara from Doug: To the love of my life, Happy Valentine’s from Jack, Jill and Josie.

• To Phyllis Sue from Big Drag: Phyllis Sue My Sweetheart, Birthday Valentine. Celebrating your birth on your special day. God Blessed me with a wonderful wife. Thank you Jesus.

• To Ralph from KP: I’ll be forever grateful for you that showed how love should be. It may be overdue but is just in time for you and me.

• To Dee Sangrey from Dean Sangria: Best wishes to my Vagabond Valentine! Full-timing couldn’t be more fun with my favorite Nagigator riding shotgun. Love ya to the Moon! Dino

• To Pups (aka Ron) from Your Sweetie (aka Shelley): Happy Valentine’s Day for the 35th time – you are the best, Pups; me and the girls love you bunches! (Kiss-kiss, purrrr-purrr- rowwwl).

• To Brenda from Darrell: Happy Valentine’s Day to the love of my life. Looking forward to the many camping trips in our future.

• To Tom from Patty: I love you more!

• To Debbie from John: Looking forward to many more smiles and miles. All my love.

John

• To Dianne Bonioto from Angelo: Dearest Dianne, I pledge to love you more each day. You are the love of my life and you mean the world to me.

• To Paul from LaDona: Love you when we are home, love you when we are on the road. Love you always and everywhere.

• To Bobbi from Bruce: You’re my love love forever and ever! Happy Valentine.

• To Carol from Lover Lips: I love you more that the flowers I should have picked up, or the candy heart and a card but Cenex didn’t have any. So I got you some gas (for our trip to Rockledge Florida). You’re the best lover I’ve had for 55 years.

BET YOU DIDN’T KNOW!

The Guinness Book Record for the longest marriage is 86 years and 290 days!

• To My Sweetie from Gordy: Thanks for the great trips. I am looking forward to many more years of traveling. I love having you as my partner in life.

• To Rickey from Sandy: I am so blessed to have you for my love for 40 years. Happy Valentine’s Day. Love you forever.

• To Tumbleweed from Little Zeke: 42 years next month and you’re still my valentine. I love you.

• To Chris E from Stu E: To my loving wife of 52 years, the best person ever. Thanks for everything. Love you. Happy Valentine’s Day.

• To Kim from Keith: I know after 39 years we haven’t been able to have any vacation but in March 25, 2021 our memories are going to start. Love you!

• To Tutu from Papa: Incredible past 50 years! Did you ever think we’d get this far? You’re always my Valentine. Hope I’m yours. Te amo. Me

To Tede DMHP from Kevindewaine: Thank you for the past 41 years. I pray you will allow me 41 more years. I love you.

• To Jean from Bob: We are on our way to Paradise Falls.

• To Richard from Jennifer: Happy Valentine’s Day! There’s no one I’d rather spend the day hibernating from the freezing cold with than you! Love you!

• To John Jacob Jingle Hammerschmitt from BBE: Thank you for the love and kindness you have brought to my life and our family.

• To Jennifer from Richard: Happy Valentine’s Day!

• To Mary Jean from Walt: We are sitting in our RV in Bushnel Florida for a Valentine’s get away. MJ & I have been together 37 years. She is the love of my life!

• To Rin from Rich: Happy Valentine’s Day to the love of my life!

• To Willie from Your love Neil: Happy Valentine’s Day, as we spend the day at Daytona 500. Love, your great husband Neil

• To Sylvia (Sweetheart) from David (David or Angel): Roses are red, violets are blue, after 55 years I still love you. Be my Valentine!

• To KEP from Henry: I do still remember, and tears come to my eyes when we first met and our first date. I came up to your house and passed by your dad, thinking he was the lawn keeper. Then we went to the movies, and we both cried. We saw the Umbrellas of Cherbourg, a movie classic to this day. Perhaps on our 50th anniversary, coming up this year, we should finally visit Cherbourg in France and try to find where that umbrella store was. I still love you, and you are as beautiful as ever.

