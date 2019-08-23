Vanleigh RV fifth wheels recalled for suspension issue

Vanleigh RV, a division of Tiffin, is recalling 1,808 model year 2015-2019 Vilano and Beacon fifth wheel trailers. The suspension shackles may be too short, causing them to fail.

Failure of the suspension shackle may cause a loss of control, increasing the risk of a crash.

Vanleigh will notify owners, and dealers will replace the existing shackles with longer ones, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin this month. Owners may contact Vanleigh customer service at 1-662-612-4040.

They may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

At the March RVX industry RV show in Salt Lake City, Tiffin Motorhomes unveiled Vanleigh RV as a division of its company.

