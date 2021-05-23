VanLeigh RV recalls some trailers for gas leak, fire risk

VanLeigh RV (VanLeigh) is recalling certain 2019-2021 Beacon and 2019-2022 Vilano trailers. The water heater housing may not have been properly sealed, allowing gas to enter the coach. Gas inside the coach increases the risk of a fire and injury.

Remedy

Dealers will install a grommet ensuring the sleeve is facing out and use zip-ties to secure the sleeves to the gas line, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a schedule for recall notification. Owners may contact VanLeigh customer service at 1-662-612-4040.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).