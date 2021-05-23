Will you spend all or part of Memorial Day weekend in your RV?

Are you headed out with your RV for Memorial Day weekend? Do you have your reservations, or maybe you know a secret spot where they aren’t required where you’ll have no problem finding space?

Anyone who has camped much in recent years knows there are three weekends each year that are guaranteed to bring campers out in hordes — Memorial Day, Fourth of July, and Labor Day. Well, the first of those three is just around the corner.

Hopefully, if you’re headed out you’ve got a reservation. But whatever the case, will you spend the weekend in your RV?

Remember, it may take a few moments for the poll to load, so stand by. . .

And for Canadian readers, will you spend the weekend before — Victoria Day weekend — in your RV? And P.S. We miss all of you down here in the US of A, and hope you can return soon (and we’re looking forward to heading your way again, soon).