10 most innovative truck camper designs: What’s your favorite?

The folks from Minds Eye Design have come up with their list of the top 10 most innovative pickup truck camper designs from around the world. Which one is your favorite?

Most of these innovative campers are available in the U.S. and Canada, but even those that aren’t are still worth seeing, especially if you are a DIY person. That’s because they are sure to spark some ideas and creativity for your projects.

Like other Minds Eye videos, this one is not so much reviews of the truck campers, but rather a collection of brochures on each of them.

However, this is handy as it gives you a big-picture overview of what is available in one spot. And you also get to tour a bunch of different innovative pickup truck campers at one time without having to search out individual videos. If you are thinking of buying one of these RVs, videos like this can save you a lot of research time.

The list includes several models with pop-up roofs for those who want to improve gas mileage on the road and/or who don’t want the added weight of a full-sized truck bed camper. One of these, the Alaskan, even does so with telescoping solid sides. That’s right—no fabric to tear or wear out!

There are truck bed campers for just about everyone on this list, including off-roaders, those with big trucks, those with small trucks, those on a tight budget, and those for whom money is no object.

Truck camper designs covered in this video include:

Bigfoot 1500 Series Truck Camper with Full Bathroom

Phoenix Slide-UP Slide-IN

Alaskan 6.5 Cabover Telescopic Pop-top Camper

Backpack HS-2902 Max Edition with Bathroom

Mario Mercier Truck Bed Camper (a one-of-a-kind design not commercially available but fascinating in that it shows what is possible)

Wolf Creek 840 Truck Camper with Full Bathroom

Altimeter Truck Bed Camper with Full Bathroom

Ozcape Optima Slide-in Pickup Truck Camper

Baja Runner Hawk Four Wheel Camper Hawk Flatbed

AZAR4 Pickup Truck Camper

