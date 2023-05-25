5 common RV problems and how to fix them

By Cheri Sicard

In the video below, Jared Gillis from All About RVs covers five common RV problems and how to fix them.

I have to agree with Jared’s overall assessment that the stress related to problems with your RV goes down in severity the more you know about how to fix them. And since these five issues constitute some of the most common RV problems, the information contained in the video should help ease a lot of RVers’ stress.

Jared’s easygoing and positive attitude is contagious. And he’s right, repairs and maintenance needs are ongoing regardless of whether you are living in an RV or a bricks-and-sticks house, or even maintaining a car.

Common RV problems covered in the video

Broken water line – Jared keeps a few simple parts on hand just in case there is ever a problem with an RV water pipe. This can happen, especially with unregulated pressure or freezing temperatures. Luckily, a potential fix is simple and easy to do even when on the road.

Roof, window, and door leaks – Seals on RVs wear out and eventually let water in. This is a repair that is easier done at home. Jared demonstrates a couple of different options for resealing and recommends Dicor products for these jobs.

Propane issues – Jared talks about the first place to look to diagnose potential propane problems. He says the most common culprit is the pressure regulator on the tanks, and this is an easy fix. Here’s the propane regulator he uses.

Lack of RV wheel maintenance – Jared covers both tires and wheel bearings as well as suspension and why all of these parts are so vital to your RV’s health and how to be proactive with them.

Electrical issues – The key to troubleshooting electrical problems is, first of all, understanding how your RV’s electrical system works. Once you have that base knowledge, it is easier to ferret out the source of this common RV problem. Is it 12 volt or 120? This is the first thing to determine. Jared shows how and some typical easy fixes.

