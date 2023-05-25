The 2023 Ember Overland 190MSL Travel Trailer was designed by RVers

The 2023 Ember Overland 190MSL travel trailer is unique in a lot of ways, not the least of which is its designers. Ember created this off-grid, off-road travel trailer based on user feedback. I know… Consult RVers about what RVers want in a trailer—what a concept! In the video below, one of your favorite RV YouTubers, Josh the RV Nerd, gives us a sneak peek first-look and a full tour.

While there are no slides on this trailer (that’s a good thing, in my opinion), it is HIGHLY customizable and convertible, making it a trailer that can adapt to changing circumstances and needs. Josh agrees that the lack of a slide is one of the best features in that it allows the trailer to have a lighter weight and more cargo/toy carrying capacity. It also makes it need less maintenance.

Need to haul a bunch of toys? No problem. How about a mobile office? Yep. The Ember Overland 190MSL can do that. Want to bring along the kids and grandkids? With sleeping space for up to 8 people, you can do that too.

According to Josh, this is a different breed of RV and, in actuality, there is very little you can’t do with it.

In theory, at least, this trailer should last! It’s made with a full aluminum composite body construction. No wood in the trailer means there is nothing to rot or degrade with time.

Able to withstand temperatures from 0 degrees F to 100 degrees F, this could be considered a 4-season camper. (Josh says there is no official definition of the term, and to be sure, you are not going to want to go above or below those extremes.)

There is no front window in the trailer, as it would be covered during the day when the queen-sized Murphy bed is in the up position. However, it does have a HUGE skylight that lets in lots of light.

For a trailer this small, the dry bathroom is respectably large with quite a lot of storage.

I personally like that it has sofa seating instead of a traditional dinette. But some people may not like this feature. However, two removable tables in front of the two sofas give you table function when you need it.

The trailer comes equipped with solar, but be sure to watch the video as Josh demos it with the upgraded Max solar package that triples the performance capabilities.

Customize the RV how you need it, when you need it!

The part that truly sets this trailer apart is the “multi-function stage locker” area. This is where you can change and customize the RV depending on how you intend to use it for that particular trip.

There is a HUGE cargo door next to the customizable bunk area. Of course, this makes it easy to get gear in and out, but it’s also a terrific way to get a lot of air ventilation flowing through the RV. Especially because it comes with a built-in retractable bug screen.

Depending on how you need it, you can configure this space:

With two double bed bunks, each rated for 600 lbs. As the bunks are put together in two pieces, you can also configure the space with two single bunks, or one, or a single and a double.

Put the bunks away and this space turns into a toy hauler. Built-in tie-downs in the floor keep everything from moving.

Other features of the Ember Overland 190MSL Travel Trailer

True queen-sized Murphy bed in the front

Highly efficient Truma Aventa A/C

Highly efficient Truma Combi system water heater and furnace

CURT trailing arm true off-road independent suspension system

Goodyear tires (yes, even the spare) with TPMS

Built-in wheel chock!

No rubberized roofing

Noise-canceling dual-paned windows with day/night shades

All lights are on a dimmer switch

Cinema-style sofa seating

Two-burner stove

The roof is built with a slight pitch so that water runs off

Large rear cargo door

Dimmable LED-lit power awning

Powder-coated front gear box

Outdoor shower

Thermostatic tank heaters that kick on when the temp goes below a designated point

External propane connection for grill

Prepped for optional Max solar on the roof

Prepped for additional portable solar panels

Turn signal safety lighting that lights all the lights on the side you are turning, not just the taillight

2” receiver hitch on the back (for instance, for bike racks or a generator tray)

Lippert “quick” stabilizer jacks

Removable telescoping roof ladder

What are the negatives of the Ember Overland 190MSL travel trailer?

Josh stresses that as great as he thinks this trailer is, no RV is perfect. Here are some of the not-so-great features:

There is not much counter or prep space in the kitchen and not many outlets either

The window behind the stove can be an issue: in an open position it could let bugs in, and with the screen partially down bugs could get caught between the screen and the window

The ONLY refrigerator option in this trailer is a 12-volt DC compressor type

No oven in the kitchen

While they didn’t bother me, Josh did not like the plastic bathroom sink and its hardware

While the cargo-carrying capacity is better than some other trailers of this size, it’s still a little light

The outside front exterior pass-through storage is severely limited because of the placement of the Murphy bed and the coach’s solar system components

If you are interested in this RV, be sure to watch the video as Josh does an extremely thorough job of touring every inch of it.

Stats on the Ember Overland 190MSL Travel Trailer

MSRP: Starts at $58,378 and goes up from there depending on features and options

Sleeps: 5-8

Length: 22’6”

Dry weight: 4,560 lbs.

Hitch weight: 565 lbs.

Cargo carrying capacity: 1,255 lbs.

Fresh water: 55 gallons

Gray water: 35 gallons

Black water 35 gallons

Propane: 40 lbs.

Victron Energy solar system

Solar: 200W+, but with the optional Max solar package, you can triple this

Inverter 1000W+

