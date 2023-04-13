Learn about roadkill: 6 surprising facts about nine-banded armadillos

By Cheri Sicard

If you have ever traveled to the Southeastern United States you have likely seen them, nine-banded armadillos, or Dasypus novemcinctus. In all likelihood, you saw them as the sad by-product of America’s roads and highways, i.e., roadkill.

You might have even seen these odd-looking animals beyond the Southeastern U.S. According to the National Wildlife Federation, their range has been expanding northward for more than 100 years. Some have even been spotted as far north as Illinois and Nebraska.

Nonetheless, the nine-banded armadillo does prefer forested or grassland habitats in warm, wet climates.

Why not expand your knowledge and learn a little more about these weird prehistoric-looking creatures?

In the video below, RVers from the Travel Small Live Big YouTube channel were visited by a nine-banded armadillo during the afternoon. As the animals are usually nocturnal, this was unusual.

They took this opportunity to show some great video footage of the cute little guy, as well as share six interesting facts about him and his brethren (I know the video title says five, but I counted six).

So what’s so interesting about nine-banded armadillos?

They almost always have litters of quadruplets.

They might not look like it, but they can swim. They are able to cross rivers and streams and can hold their breath for up to six minutes!

Again, it might not look like it, but nine-banded armadillos jump or leap when startled. According to the video, they can jump as much as 5 feet into the air!

They live between 7 to 20 years in the wild.

Their diets consist mainly of insects—all kinds of insects, many of which we consider pests.

They can carry and transmit leprosy to humans. Therefore, never cuddle with an armadillo!

