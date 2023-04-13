It’s ba-ack! Take a look at the 2023 Aliner Grand Ascape ST

If you have been shopping for an Aliner Grand Ascape you might have noticed that they have not been in production for about three years, but that has changed!

In the video below, Justin Shanholtzer from Beckley’s RV is here to give us a tour of the brand-new 2023 Aliner Grand Ascape ST (no, that’s not a spelling error). And I must say that Justin does an extremely thorough job, so watching the video just may save you a trip to the dealer or an RV show. Kudos to Justin!

The ST stands for (can you guess?) shower and toilet. That’s right, this teeny tiny 14-foot-long travel trailer has both. It can be towed by most small to mid-sized SUVs.

This little trailer packs a lot into its diminutive package. And it seems pretty well thought out.

This is considered a “3 seasons trailer,” meaning it won’t take ultra-low frigid temperatures but will get you through other weather scenarios.

The trailer is manufactured with Azdel, a composite paneling, this is used in place of the normal wood that fiberglass panels are glued to in many RV models. Azdel provides superior protection against mold or mildew that can occur over time with wood. It is 50% thicker than the typical wood used at half the weight. It’s impervious to water. If that’s not enough, it also provides superior thermal insulation and sound absorption.

One of the things I liked is that the spare tire is right up front by the propane tanks and easy to access. That’s more than I can say for my current, much larger trailer, where it is hidden underneath.

The distinctive design aesthetic is kind of like a teardrop IF a teardrop was tall enough to stand up in.

It’s available with red, blue, or black trim (the video shows black).

Aliner Grand Ascape ST exterior features:

Extra solar inlet for portable solar panels to trickle charge your 12-volt batteries

Cable TV inlet

Even though it is tiny, it still has four stabilizer jacks

Torsion axles for smooth ride

110 outlet with GFCI

30-amp city power plug with a detachable cord about 25’ in length

Outdoor shower

Dual pane acrylic windows

50-watt rooftop solar panel

Anode rod water heater

13” load range D tires with easy lube grease fittings

Manual Thule back awning that provides shade over the back door

Hatch for removing the cassette toilet for emptying

Exterior entrance porch light

Hi-Def King digital antenna

Aliner Grand Ascape ST interior features:

Entrance door window with blackout screen

13,500 BTU air conditioner

18,000 BTU propane furnace

3-way propane, electric, or battery refrigerator with small freezer compartment

Cassette toilet: The trailer does not have a black tank, but rather a removable one attached to the cassette toilet

Glass-covered two-burner propane stove with overhead ventilating fan

Glass-covered sink with foldable faucet. I would not call the sink “massive,” as they do in the video, but for such a small trailer, it is a more-than-respectable size

Microwave oven

Fire extinguisher

LED lighting with dimmer switches (important because full-blast LED lights are BRIGHT!)

6-gallon propane direct spark ignition (DSI) water heater

Carbon monoxide detector

Smoke detector

Daytime screen and nighttime shades on windows

The windows are also capable of totally opening out for maximum ventilation, or cracking open slightly for ventilation while traveling or when it is raining.

USB ports

Built-in television

Dining table that converts to a HUGE bed

Wet bath with electronic flush cassette toilet and shower and rooftop vent

6’4” interior height! Pretty amazing for this tiny trailer!

Aliner Grand Ascape Stats

Unloaded weight: 1700 pounds

Gross weight: 2500 pounds

Hitch weight: 225 pounds

Length: 14’

Cargo carrying capacity: 800 pounds

Exterior box width: 75”

Overall width: 79”

Exterior height: 8’4”

Interior height: 6’4”

LP capacity: 40 pounds

Fresh water: 11 gallons

Gray water: 13 gallons

Bed size: 77” X 64”

MSRP: $30,524

WOW! That is a whole lot. Be sure to watch the video to see how they managed to do all of that in such a tiny space.

