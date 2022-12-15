7 reasons to RV in Quartzsite and 3 reasons not to

By Cheri Sicard

Every winter scores of RVers flock to Quartzsite, Arizona. In the video below, Bob Wells from Cheap RV Living gives seven reasons why he thinks it is a good idea to go to Quartzsite in the winter, and he does recommend it. Ever the realist, he does balance out the advice with three reasons why a visit to the RV mecca that is Quartzsite might not be right for you, as well.

7 reasons to visit Quartzsite this winter

#1 Community — No matter what kind of RV you have, there is probably a community for you in Quartzsite. Nomads of all kinds flock there each winter and it is a good place to find your tribe.

#2 Get a job — For those who are still working while RVing, opportunities are available in Quartzsite for snowbirds and for jobs in other locations throughout the rest of the year. Watch the videos for details and how to apply.

#3 Great camping — There is free fantastic camping all over town, according to Bob, and he shares the options and how to find them.

#4 It’s set up for RVers and campers — Infrastructure is there: propane, dump stations, water, trash collection, showers, laundromats, free Wi-Fi, and more all over town.

#5 Super easy access to town — Getting into town is super close, quick, and easy. You can even camp within walking distance of downtown.

#6 Great location — The location is central to the Colorado River, Yuma, Arizona, and Algodones, Mexico, to the south. To the north, you have Parker, Arizona, about 45 miles away. Many RVing snowbirds alternate camping between Parker and Quartzsite. North of Parker you’ll also find great camping at Lake Havasu.

# 7 Fast food and cheap shopping — If you like fast food, a variety is available nearby as well as some Mom and Pop restaurants. There’s also interesting shopping at the vendor tents at the annual RV show.

3 reasons NOT to visit Quartzsite this winter

#1 Traffic and crowds — It can get crowded, especially close to the big tent, and traffic can get congested. Bob says once you get to know it, you can learn to get around this.

#2 Limited food and shopping — Shopping in the town of Quartzsite itself is extremely limited and expensive. The nearest reasonably priced shopping is in Blythe, about 30 miles away.

#3 Unpredictable desert weather — Cold, rainy, and/or windy weather can be commonplace in Quartzsite.

Will you be visiting Quartzsite this year? Have you visited in the past? Drop a comment below and let us know all about it. And do stop and say hello if you go.

*Disclaimer: This video does not necessarily indicate the views of Cheri Sicard or RVtravel.com. Please take all information with a grain of salt and do your own research.

