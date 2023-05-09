9+ tips to make driving a motorhome easy for anyone!

By Cheri Sicard

No doubt the thought of driving a big old Class A motorhome can be intimidating. That’s why the team from Endless RVing produced a video on nine simple tips to make driving a motorhome easy for anyone. Well, most anyone. I know some people who freak out at driving a car, so I don’t expect them to be tooling down the highway in a Class A anytime soon. But most folks can benefit from these practical tips.

Our hosts, MJ and Izzy, say they get a lot of questions about driving a motorhome on their YouTube channel and they wanted to help put some of those fears and anxieties to rest. Most of the tips will also apply if you are towing an RV.

Before they get to the tips, they do cover the reasons motorhomes can be potentially difficult to drive, along with the easiest types of motorhomes to drive. They also cover how driving a motorhome is different than driving a car.

In this section, I counted at least seven tips. This is before they get to the nine tips touted in the video’s title:

#1 Be aware of your size: You are a lot larger than a car. Likewise, be aware of your height, width, and surroundings at all times. That size also means you need extra time and space to come to a stop, so you always need to account for that, as well.

#2 Blind spots in front: Depending on the model of the motorhome, there can be 3-6 feet in front that is not visible to you, so extra caution, especially when pulling out, needs to be exercised.

#3 Tail swing: Watch the video for a demo, but if you want to keep your motorhome in one piece, you need to be aware of what the back end of it is doing, especially in tight spaces or when fueling. Miscalculating tail swing is the #1 cause of insurance claims.

#4 Plan fuel stops: There are going to be some gas stations where you simply are not going to fit. Of course, truck stops will not present issues, but never let your fuel get low so you are dependent on the next stop, as you may not fit.

#5 Watch your speed: It simply is not safe to go fast in a motorhome. Slow down and arrive alive.

# 6 Plan your route: A car can go anywhere; a motorhome can’t. Check your route for things like tunnels and bridge clearances to make sure you never get stuck.

#7 Be aware of what others around you are doing, but drive safe for you: In other words, don’t let other drivers intimidate you into speeding up.

The other 9 tips for driving a motorhome:

#1 Watch the wind: Crosswinds in a large motorhome can be challenging.

#2 Be aware of everything around you: This is especially important in tight spaces where it might be easy to miss kids, or dogs running around. Even on the open road, never take your eyes away from the road.

#3 Be courteous: You are bigger than everything else on the road. Go slowly, let people pass when you can, but don’t be intimidated into driving too fast.

#4 Be careful when going down hills: You have a lot of weight pushing behind you. Monitor speeds accordingly, use the Tow/Haul mode, and don’t overheat your brakes.

#5 Be aware of your size: OK, this is a repeat tip from above but it’s an important one.

#6 Keep a large distance between you and the vehicle in front of you: As we’ve already discussed, it takes more time and space to stop a motorhome than a car. Never tailgate.

#7 Drive an acceptable speed: Another important repeat tip from the introductory material. Keep it under 70 mph.

#8 Be careful of surroundings when parking: If possible, use a spotter to avoid any unseen obstacles.

#9 Don’t drive distracted: You are operating a huge piece of mechanical machinery. Give the job the respect it deserves, don’t drive distracted, and always wear your seat belt.

